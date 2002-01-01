Discover Commercial Property

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Development Site
944
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199
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1427
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542
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672
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22
Featured commercial properties
Price by Negotiation
Lots 1-13 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa
Price by Negotiation
4 Fraser Street, Port Whangārei
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
41 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga Central
$2,100,000 + Plus GST (if any)
22A Wolfe Street, Regent
Price by Negotiation
4A-6A Sefton, Sophia & Theodosia St Cnr, Timaru Central
Price by Negotiation
119 Centennial Park Road, Wellsford
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
4C Lorne Street, Auckland Central
Negotiation
6 Chandler Close, Riverlands
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
98 Great South Road, Papakura
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
19A Princes Street, Auckland Central
2
Negotiation
82 Main Street, Blenheim Central
$460,000
32 Waters Avenue, Burleigh
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
5 Campbell Road, Royal Oak
6
Auction
B/77 Wiri Station Road, Wiri
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
44 and 46 Gateway Park Drive, Pōkeno
Auction 20 Oct 2026 15:00
205B Ingram Road, Bombay
Auction 20 Oct 2026 13:00
3/11 Crooks Road, East Tāmaki
Auction 20 Oct 2026 15:00
3A Keith Place, Pukekohe
Expressions of Interest
1 Bounty Place, Kelvin Grove
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
7 Washdyke Flat Road, Washdyke
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
Unit 4/166 Harris Road, East Tāmaki
14
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
820 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden
Expressions of Interest (For Sale or Lease)
39-45 Shelley Street, Roslyn
Auction 16 Oct 2026 10:00
86 South Street, Feilding
Auction 21 Oct 2026 12:00
4 Colenso Street, Te Kamo
Auction 21 Oct 2026 14:00
30 Tahi Road, Ostend
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
18 Canaveral Drive, Albany
65
Asking Price $2,550,000
6 Vinery Lane, Whangarei Central
Tender 29 Oct 2026 16:00
1293 Great South Road, Drury
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
25 St George Street, Papatoetoe
Tender 22 Oct 2026 14:00
136 Whangaparaoa Road, Red Beach
Tender 20 Oct 2026 14:00
Unit 4a/130 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell
3
Tender 30 Oct 2026 15:00
72 Lombard Street, Palmerston North Central
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
5/333 East Tamaki Road, East Tāmaki
7
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
2 Smythe Road, Henderson
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
Unit 2 and 3/149 Victoria Street West, Auckland Central
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
25 Lake Road, Devonport
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
409, 411 and 415 Frankton Road, Frankton
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
76 Forge Road, Silverdale
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
8B/9-11 Tait Place, Albany
4
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
N/138 Harris Road, East Tāmaki
9
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
34 Kerwyn Avenue, East Tāmaki
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
112 Waterfront Drive, Mangōnui
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
47 London Street, Lyttelton
Tender 21 Oct 2026 12:00
333 George Street Central, Dunedin Central
33
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
67 Ruataniwha Street, Waipukurau and Surrounds
$1,250,000 + Plus GST (if any)
603 Kaikorai Valley Road, Kenmure
4
Deadline Treaty 22 Oct 2026 16:00
519 Old Renwick Road, Springlands
Asking Price $2,330,000
240 Trafalgar Street, Nelson City
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
47-49 High Street, Motueka
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
88 Terrace Street, Bannockburn
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
211 Linwood Avenue, Linwood
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
106a Carmen Road, Hornby
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
5,6,8 and 10 Armagh Court Central, Christchurch Central
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
2902 Franz Josef Highway, Franz Josef Glacier
Auction 15 Oct 2026 11:00
353 St Asaph Street, Christchurch Central
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
26 Vestey Drive, Mount Wellington
39
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
Levels 4 and 5, 44 Queens Drive, Lower Hutt
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
58 Victoria Street, Petone
6
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
Unit D, 2 Centennial Highway, Ngauranga
8
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
98 Main Road, Tawa
30
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
8 Courtenay Place, Te Aro
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
8-14 Evans Street and 25 Oates Street, Stokes Valley
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
4 Jarden Mile, Ngauranga
13
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
575-579 Fergusson Drive, Trentham
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
Unit 10, 25 Centennial Highway, Ngauranga
3
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
21 Garrett Street, Te Aro
2
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
7 Rymer Place, Māngere Bridge
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
25 Chafer Place, Te Rapa
32
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
B/16 Moa Street, Ōtāhuhu
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
10/19 Hannigan Drive, Saint Johns
Auction 29 Oct 2026 12:00
21 Cloudy Bay Drive, Riverlands
Tender 30 Oct 2026 16:00
71 Kopu Road, Kopu
For Sale or Lease
39 Felix Street, Onehunga
14
For Sale or Lease
37 Felix Street, Onehunga
31
Video available
Tender 22 Oct 2026 14:00
49 Golf Road, Te Awamutu
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
6 Peria Road, Matamata
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
20B Newton Street, Mount Maunganui
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
255 Fraser Street, Tauranga South
Video available
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
100 Kerwyn Avenue, East Tāmaki
Video available
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
82 The Concourse, Henderson
Video available
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
47-55 Jervois Road, Herne Bay
Video available
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
7-9 Union Street, Auckland Central
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
115 Diana Drive, Wairau Valley
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
117 Diana Drive, Wairau Valley
15
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
48 Pilkington Way, Wigram
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
39/90A Hobsonville Road, Hobsonville
Expressions of Interest
9 Ladys Mile and 15 Duncan Street, Foxton
Tender 28 Oct 2026 14:00
133 Wicksteed Street, Whanganui Central
28
Tender 29 Oct 2026 14:00
143-145 Anzac Parade East, Whanganui East
Price by Negotiation
137 Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton
Deadline Treaty 29 Oct 2026 16:00
16 Gravesend Place, Picton
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
32 Market Place, Papamoa
Tender 20 Nov 2026 16:00
343 Tregoweth Lane, Taupiri
By Negotiation
191 St Hill Street, Whanganui Central
Deadline Treaty
9/49 Sainsbury Road, Mount Albert
By Negotiation
Unit 1, 4, 15/4-8 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach
Deadline Treaty - 04/11/2026 1:00pm
35a - 41 Hurlstone Drive, Waiwhakaiho
Video available
Refer to Broker
Address withheld, Auckland Central
Auction 12 Nov 2026 12:00
21-23 Enterprise Street, Birkenhead
12
Please contact agent
139 Princes Street, Hāwera
Auction 04 Nov 2026 12:00
36/219 Merton Road, Rangiora
Expressions of Interest
13 Fraser Street, Port Whangārei
$1,020,000
Address withheld, Parnell
Expressions of Interest
387 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri
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Prime location for Hamilton industrial asset
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Prime land in rapidly emerging Drury
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Highly visible retail in Papakura
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Mairangi Bay holding ready for development
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Orewa land offers multi-year opportunity
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High-profile Auckland lease includes naming rights
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Wairau holding with room for what’s next
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Waterfront industrial offers more than marine appeal
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Matamata childcare compelling long-term investment
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Rewrite future of favourably-zoned site
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Logistics facility with secure income, room to grow
Commercial
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A smart foothold in thriving Albany
Commercial
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Crown-anchored income paired with second act
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Premium offering in prime position
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Lots of potential in Waikato industrial hub
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Te Rapa industrial facility ready for business
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Healthy opportunity in Mt Eden
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Whanganui landmark with the X-factor
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Investor sought for Long Bay apartments
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