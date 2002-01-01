logo
commercial

Discover Commercial Property

Search our extensive commercial real estate across New Zealand including office space, retail, industrial & more.

Explore all
commercial for sale
by type
Development Site
Development Site
944
Hotel & Leisure
Hotel & Leisure
199
Industrial
Industrial
1427
Office
Office
542
Retail
Retail
672
Tourism
Tourism
22
Featured commercial properties
Maraetai Road Business Park - titles issued!
Price by Negotiation
Lots 1-13 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa
 
Ryan Bradley
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Tauranga
Waterfront industrial opportunity – 2.06ha
Price by Negotiation
4 Fraser Street, Port Whangārei
 
Nigel Ingham
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whangārei
New benchmark for Tauranga City Centre investment!
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
41 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga Central
 
Brendon Bradley
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Tauranga
18- Room accommodation – central location
$2,100,000 + Plus GST (if any)
22A Wolfe Street, Regent
 
Daniel Sloper
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whangārei
Timaru Investment with Scale
Price by Negotiation
4A-6A Sefton, Sophia & Theodosia St Cnr, Timaru Central
 
Tim Rookes
CBRE (Agency) Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Christchurch
Brand-new industrial lots selling now
Price by Negotiation
119 Centennial Park Road, Wellsford
 
Alex Perigo
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Orewa
Lorne Street Opportunity: Invest or Occupy Later
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
4C Lorne Street, Auckland Central
 
Karen Yung
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Industrial 2 w/ Income: Owner-Occupy or Redevelop
Negotiation
6 Chandler Close, Riverlands
 
Grant Thorpe
Marlborough Commercial Limited
Split-risk, Town Centre, potential galore
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
98 Great South Road, Papakura
 
Harjot Sodhi
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
An iconic piece of Auckland’s history
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
19A Princes Street, Auckland Central
2
 
Cameron Melhuish
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Ready-to-Go Accommodation on Main Street
Negotiation
82 Main Street, Blenheim Central
 
Grant Thorpe
Marlborough Commercial Limited
Rare Industrial Land in Blenheim’s Growth Zone
$460,000
32 Waters Avenue, Burleigh
 
Grant Thorpe
Marlborough Commercial Limited
Motivated Vendor Demands A Sale
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
5 Campbell Road, Royal Oak
6
 
Manmeet Singh
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Vendor instructions are clear - must sell
Auction
B/77 Wiri Station Road, Wiri
 
Giles Willis
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
High spec, high-stud display showroom
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
44 and 46 Gateway Park Drive, Pōkeno
 
Mike Hook
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Maxwells golf and events venue
Auction 20 Oct 2026 15:00
205B Ingram Road, Bombay
 
Shane Snijder
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Hardworking industrial | scale and flexibility
Auction 20 Oct 2026 13:00
3/11 Crooks Road, East Tāmaki
 
Kolby Davis
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Tightly held industrial landholding
Auction 20 Oct 2026 15:00
3A Keith Place, Pukekohe
 
Shane Snijder
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Flexible substantial industrial offering
Expressions of Interest
1 Bounty Place, Kelvin Grove
 
James Crawley
Bartley Real Estate Manawatu Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Palmerston North
Proven tenant and prime location
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
7 Washdyke Flat Road, Washdyke
 
Scott Bentley
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
High-profile position and add value play
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
Unit 4/166 Harris Road, East Tāmaki
14
 
Layne Harwood
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Mt Eden standalone on 936sqm land in DGZ
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
820 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden
 
Alan Haydock
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
High stud, modern industrial warehouse - vacant
Expressions of Interest (For Sale or Lease)
39-45 Shelley Street, Roslyn
 
James Crawley
Bartley Real Estate Manawatu Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Palmerston North
Bite sized investment, substantial landholding
Auction 16 Oct 2026 10:00
86 South Street, Feilding
 
James Crawley
Bartley Real Estate Manawatu Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Palmerston North
Try finding another one – 1,206sqm industrial site
Auction 21 Oct 2026 12:00
4 Colenso Street, Te Kamo
 
Nigel Ingham
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whangārei
Strategic water asset, commercial advantage
Auction 21 Oct 2026 14:00
30 Tahi Road, Ostend
 
Hayden Ringrose
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Waiheke and Great Barrier
Landmark Albany industrial opportunity
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
18 Canaveral Drive, Albany
65
 
Simon Farland
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Crown income with occupation and rental upside
Asking Price $2,550,000
6 Vinery Lane, Whangarei Central
 
Nigel Ingham
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whangārei
For sale 14.7ha in prime location - Drury
Tender 29 Oct 2026 16:00
1293 Great South Road, Drury
 
Shane Snijder
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Split-risk Freehold Property Investment
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
25 St George Street, Papatoetoe
 
Quinn Ngo
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Strategic healthcare investment with landholding
Tender 22 Oct 2026 14:00
136 Whangaparaoa Road, Red Beach
 
Tommy Zhang
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Prime Parnell penthouse office with parking
Tender 20 Oct 2026 14:00
Unit 4a/130 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell
3
 
Damien Bullick
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
A high-profile site with untapped potential
Tender 30 Oct 2026 15:00
72 Lombard Street, Palmerston North Central
 
James Crawley
Bartley Real Estate Manawatu Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Palmerston North
Versatile East Tamaki industrial opportunity
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
5/333 East Tamaki Road, East Tāmaki
7
 
Steven Liu
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Strategic position adjacent Henderson station
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
2 Smythe Road, Henderson
 
Layne Harwood
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
CBD retail seriously for sale or lease
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
Unit 2 and 3/149 Victoria Street West, Auckland Central
 
Jill Downie AREINZ
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Scarce Devonport opportunity
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
25 Lake Road, Devonport
 
Michael Nees
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Lakefront development opportunity – RC granted
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
409, 411 and 415 Frankton Road, Frankton
 
Henry Napier
Queenstown and Southern NZ Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Queenstown
Income, flexibility and future potential
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
76 Forge Road, Silverdale
 
Ben Clare
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Orewa
Owner-occupier office opportunity in Rosedale
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
8B/9-11 Tait Place, Albany
4
 
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Road-front exposure, generous parking and profile
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
N/138 Harris Road, East Tāmaki
9
 
Geoff Wyatt
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Prime East Tamaki landholding
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
34 Kerwyn Avenue, East Tāmaki
 
Peter Hwang
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Trophy waterfront commercial opportunity
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
112 Waterfront Drive, Mangōnui
 
Roger Lalande
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Bay of Islands
Historic Lyttelton investment
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
47 London Street, Lyttelton
 
Levi Dwan
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Prime CBD mixed-use investment with 33 carparks.
Tender 21 Oct 2026 12:00
333 George Street Central, Dunedin Central
33
 
Muir Gold
Otago Realty Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Dunedin
Central Hawke's Bay landmark
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
67 Ruataniwha Street, Waipukurau and Surrounds
 
Grant Anderson
Eastern Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Napier
Immaculate Industrial Investment | Kaikorai Valley
$1,250,000 + Plus GST (if any)
603 Kaikorai Valley Road, Kenmure
4
 
Muir Gold
Otago Realty Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Dunedin
Profitable lifestyle and business
Deadline Treaty 22 Oct 2026 16:00
519 Old Renwick Road, Springlands
 
Harrison Martin
Be Property Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Marlborough
Trafalgar Street - position, income, and presence
Asking Price $2,330,000
240 Trafalgar Street, Nelson City
 
Gill Ireland
Be Property Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Nelson
Landmark landholding in the heart of Motueka
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
47-49 High Street, Motueka
 
Graeme Vining
Be Property Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Nelson
A larger vision for Bannockburn
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
88 Terrace Street, Bannockburn
 
Jesse Paenga
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
City-fringe land with a future
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
211 Linwood Avenue, Linwood
 
Jesse Paenga
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Industrial scale in a proven location
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
106a Carmen Road, Hornby
 
Graeme Donaldson
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Four Titles. One strategic holding
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
5,6,8 and 10 Armagh Court Central, Christchurch Central
 
Jeremy Speight
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Tourism Property Investment
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
2902 Franz Josef Highway, Franz Josef Glacier
 
Murray Madgwick
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Rare A-Grade city industrial
Auction 15 Oct 2026 11:00
353 St Asaph Street, Christchurch Central
 
Simon Lagan
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Corporate Mt Wellington headquarters
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
26 Vestey Drive, Mount Wellington
39
 
Sunil Bhana
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Double digit plus yield
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
Levels 4 and 5, 44 Queens Drive, Lower Hutt
 
Oliver Hourigan
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Expiring lease – yours to occupy
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
58 Victoria Street, Petone
6
 
Oliver Hourigan
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Turnkey food facility - for sale or lease
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
Unit D, 2 Centennial Highway, Ngauranga
8
 
Mark Sherlock
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Occupy. Invest. Unlock the upside
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
98 Main Road, Tawa
30
 
Simon Butler
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Courtenay Place hospitality with rooftop appeal
Tender 21 Oct 2026 16:00
8 Courtenay Place, Te Aro
 
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Income on tap - new 5-year net lease
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
8-14 Evans Street and 25 Oates Street, Stokes Valley
 
Liam Sherlock
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
All you need, right where you need it!
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
4 Jarden Mile, Ngauranga
13
 
Ethan Hourigan
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Diversify & thrive - multi-tenant investment
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
575-579 Fergusson Drive, Trentham
 
Oliver Hourigan
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Affordable Ngauranga owner-occupier opportunity
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
Unit 10, 25 Centennial Highway, Ngauranga
3
 
Liam Sherlock
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Unique freehold with owner-occupier appeal
Auction 22 Oct 2026 11:00
21 Garrett Street, Te Aro
2
 
Fraser Press
Capital Commercial 2013 Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wellington - Commercial
Affordable yard - calling all owner-occupiers
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
7 Rymer Place, Māngere Bridge
 
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Exceptional brand-new industrial - Ready now
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
25 Chafer Place, Te Rapa
32
 
Jordan Metcalfe
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
289sqm Otahuhu industrial opportunity
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
B/16 Moa Street, Ōtāhuhu
 
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Road-front St Johns industrial opportunity
For Sale or Lease by Deadline Private Treaty
10/19 Hannigan Drive, Saint Johns
 
Matt Dell
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Established winery – freehold going concern
Auction 29 Oct 2026 12:00
21 Cloudy Bay Drive, Riverlands
 
Wade Cornelius
Be Property Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Marlborough
ITM building nails it
Tender 30 Oct 2026 16:00
71 Kopu Road, Kopu
 
Josh Smith
M H Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Thames
Brand-new industrial units in Onehunga
For Sale or Lease
39 Felix Street, Onehunga
14
 
James Valintine
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Premium-spec build industrial opportunities
For Sale or Lease
37 Felix Street, Onehunga
31
 
Sunil Bhana
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Video available
Strategic Landholding - Development Potential
Tender 22 Oct 2026 14:00
49 Golf Road, Te Awamutu
 
Willem Brown
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Hamilton
Premium Childcare Investment
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
6 Peria Road, Matamata
 
Willem Brown
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Hamilton
Blue-chip Mount industrial - global tenant
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
20B Newton Street, Mount Maunganui
 
Ryan Bradley
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Tauranga
Put a global brand in your portfolio!
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
255 Fraser Street, Tauranga South
 
Brendon Bradley
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Tauranga
Video available
Auckland Portfolio Divestment
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
100 Kerwyn Avenue, East Tāmaki
 
Matt Mimmack
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Video available
Auckland Portfolio Divestment
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
82 The Concourse, Henderson
 
Matt Mimmack
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Video available
Auckland Portfolio Divestment
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
47-55 Jervois Road, Herne Bay
 
Damien Bullick
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Video available
Auckland Portfolio Divestment
Tender 22 Oct 2026 16:00
7-9 Union Street, Auckland Central
 
Damien Bullick
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Wairau investment with built-in growth and land
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
115 Diana Drive, Wairau Valley
 
Richard Moors
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
Proven industrial performer
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
117 Diana Drive, Wairau Valley
15
 
Richard Moors
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, North Shore Commercial
One of Wigram’s last industrial land opportunities
For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty
48 Pilkington Way, Wigram
 
Graeme Donaldson
Whalan and Partners Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Christchurch
Vendor's loss - Your gain! Hobsonville unit
Auction 21 Oct 2026 11:00
39/90A Hobsonville Road, Hobsonville
 
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Grunty cashflow, serious upside
Expressions of Interest
9 Ladys Mile and 15 Duncan Street, Foxton
 
Bede Blatchford
Bartley Real Estate Manawatu Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Palmerston North
Iconic Whanganui CBD investment opportunity
Tender 28 Oct 2026 14:00
133 Wicksteed Street, Whanganui Central
28
 
John Bartley
Bartley Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whanganui
Riverside investment with long-term income
Tender 29 Oct 2026 14:00
143-145 Anzac Parade East, Whanganui East
 
John Bartley
Bartley Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whanganui
High-profile Masterton redevelopment opportunity
Price by Negotiation
137 Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton
 
Olly Gollins
Eastern Realty (Wairarapa) Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Wairarapa
Tombstone Lodge – property and business
Deadline Treaty 29 Oct 2026 16:00
16 Gravesend Place, Picton
 
Michael Ryan
Be Property Group Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Marlborough
Dual unit investment with options
Auction 21 Oct 2026 13:00
32 Market Place, Papamoa
 
Myles Addington
Success Realty Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Tauranga
A landmark repositioning opportunity
Tender 20 Nov 2026 16:00
343 Tregoweth Lane, Taupiri
 
Eddie Rizarri
Bayleys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Auckland Central - Commercial
Multi office complex
By Negotiation
191 St Hill Street, Whanganui Central
 
Richard White
Property Brokers Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Whanganui
Tenanted Investment – 3.5% p.a. rental growth
Deadline Treaty
9/49 Sainsbury Road, Mount Albert
 
Alex Wefers
JLL - Auckland (Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008)
Three resort units - buy one, two or all three
By Negotiation
Unit 1, 4, 15/4-8 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach
 
Kevin Carian
Property Brokers Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Palmerston North
A Grade Industrial Investment
Deadline Treaty - 04/11/2026 1:00pm
35a - 41 Hurlstone Drive, Waiwhakaiho
 
Benet Carroll
Colliers, New Plymouth Commercial Realty Limited (Licensed: REAA 2008)
Video available
High-Growth Pet Products Business | NZ, Aus. & USA
Refer to Broker
Address withheld, Auckland Central
 
Lisa Dudson
LINK Business Broking Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - LINK Business Brokers, Ellerslie
Split Risk Freehold Investment
Auction 12 Nov 2026 12:00
21-23 Enterprise Street, Birkenhead
12
 
Isaac Tankard
Cooper & Co Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - NAI Harcourts North Shore
Modern Corner Office Block - Vacant Possession
Please contact agent
139 Princes Street, Hāwera
 
Benet Carroll
Colliers, New Plymouth Commercial Realty Limited (Licensed: REAA 2008)
A Rare Aviation Asset
Auction 04 Nov 2026 12:00
36/219 Merton Road, Rangiora
 
Matthew Rayner
New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty - Christchurch
Port Whangārei Industrial | For sale or lease
Expressions of Interest
13 Fraser Street, Port Whangārei
 
Daniel Sloper
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Whangārei
Medical Sector, Import/Distribution
$1,020,000
Address withheld, Parnell
 
Nick Stevens
LINK Business Broking Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - LINK Business Brokers, Ellerslie
Rare 9.2ha Kerikeri development opportunity
Expressions of Interest
387 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri
 
Roger Lalande
Mackys Real Estate Ltd (Licensed: REAA 2008) - Bayleys, Bay of Islands
Commercial Insights
Space 'at a premium' in Christchurch CBD
CommercialOneRoof
Space 'at a premium' in Christchurch CBD
Prime location for Hamilton industrial asset
CommercialOneRoof
Prime location for Hamilton industrial asset
Prime land in rapidly emerging Drury
CommercialOneRoof
Prime land in rapidly emerging Drury
Highly visible retail in Papakura
CommercialOneRoof
Highly visible retail in Papakura
Mairangi Bay holding ready for development
CommercialOneRoof
Mairangi Bay holding ready for development
Orewa land offers multi-year opportunity
CommercialOneRoof
Orewa land offers multi-year opportunity
High-profile Auckland lease includes naming rights
CommercialOneRoof
High-profile Auckland lease includes naming rights
Wairau holding with room for what’s next
CommercialOneRoof
Wairau holding with room for what’s next
Waterfront industrial offers more than marine appeal
CommercialOneRoof
Waterfront industrial offers more than marine appeal
Matamata childcare compelling long-term investment
CommercialOneRoof
Matamata childcare compelling long-term investment
Rewrite future of favourably-zoned site
CommercialOneRoof
Rewrite future of favourably-zoned site
Logistics facility with secure income, room to grow
CommercialOneRoof
Logistics facility with secure income, room to grow
A smart foothold in thriving Albany
CommercialOneRoof
A smart foothold in thriving Albany
Crown-anchored income paired with second act
CommercialOneRoof
Crown-anchored income paired with second act
Premium offering in prime position
CommercialOneRoof
Premium offering in prime position
Lots of potential in Waikato industrial hub
CommercialOneRoof
Lots of potential in Waikato industrial hub
Te Rapa industrial facility ready for business
CommercialOneRoof
Te Rapa industrial facility ready for business
Healthy opportunity in Mt Eden
CommercialOneRoof
Healthy opportunity in Mt Eden
Whanganui landmark with the X-factor
CommercialOneRoof
Whanganui landmark with the X-factor
Investor sought for Long Bay apartments
CommercialOneRoof
Investor sought for Long Bay apartments
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with OneRoof