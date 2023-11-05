“To create a piece of art like this today would cost over $11m at least. Plus, with the land value, it is possibly [worth] over $15m. It is rare to find such an artwork in central Remuera.”

The three-storey six-bedroom house on 137 Shore Road, Remuera , is being marketed by Bayleys agent Sarah Liu for a deadline sale closing November 29.

A striking concrete and glass mansion designed by one of New Zealand’s leading name architects, Fearon Hay, is on the market.

Records show the 600sqm house was built in the early 2000s, not long after Tim Hay and Jeff Fearon founded their practice in 1998. The pair now have offices in Los Angeles and have completed projects around the world. The owners, who are now downsizing to an apartment, bought the home nine years ago for $4.66m.

The property, on a 1138sqm site now has a CV of $6.8m, but Liu said that the unique nature of the tilt-slab house, with its high-end interiors would push the price much higher.

“The house starts with a unique entrance, a glass-walled corridor beside the garage looking out to a courtyard. The spiral steel staircase to the master suite, inspired by cruise ships, is an artwork,” she said.





The Shore Road house sits on landscaped grounds, with a second guest house behind the main house. Photo / Supplied





The frosted glass and stainless-steel kitchen is original. Photo / Supplied

The house was certainly ahead of its time, with the original stainless steel and frosted glass kitchen looking fresh and modern today. More of the frosted glass is repeated on the living room storage and some exterior walls.

The upper floor master bedroom, with floor-to-ceiling glass, has views across the trees, a luxury bathroom and walk-in wardrobe and its own sitting room. In the main ground floor, there are two sitting areas and a dining room, while on the lower ground floor beside the five-car garage is the media room and spa.





The steel spiral staircase leads up to the master suite. Photo / Supplied

A wing of the ground floor has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, two of which overlook the infinity-edge swimming pool.

In addition, there is a standalone cottage, currently rented out, that could be used for extended family or staff.

Outside, clipped hedges, stone terraces and sharply maintained lawns continue the minimal architectural look Fearon Hay is known for.





The property has extensive views over treetops and houses. Photo / Supplied





A second sitting room looks out to landscaped courtyards. Photo / Supplied

“Having a famous architect adds to the value of a house. People will do their homework about a particular architect, there’s demand,” Liu said, adding that many local or new immigrant buyers do not want to buy older houses that needed renovation or maintenance.

“They just want it ready to move in,” she said, adding that with houses of this calibre costing $15,000 to $20,000 per square metre to build today, many just don’t have the knowledge to build for themselves.

She said that within days of the listing the property, she had seven groups booked to view the property.

“We haven’t got feedback on the price yet, but people know the land value and the views, plus the cost of replicating this construction, is already expensive.”

- 137 Shore Road, Remuera, has a deadline private sale closing November 29



