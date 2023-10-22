She said the deal took a long time to put together.

Barfoot & Thompson agent Cindy Jiang, who marketed the property with Sara-Jayne Kingston, said the vendors had built the 612sqm property for themselves but had decided to sell up last year.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on Orakei Road was completed at the start of 2021 and boasted a host of luxury features, including a five-car garage with an automatic turntable, a solar-heated swimming pool, in-house gym, lift, butler’s pantry and three living rooms.

Read more:

- ‘Suddenly everybody is on the phone’: Get ready for listings tsunami

- $12m mansion is being turned into Airbnb for celebrities

- Mansion flipped by rich lister entrepreneur finds new buyer

Jiang told OneRoof the couple who bought the mansion had looked at it earlier this year but didn’t bite.

“They came to the property when the wife was pregnant and they were renting,” she said.



Two months later they reached out to the agent to find out if the property was still available. “When they came back, they came back with a new baby. They told me they had shopped around but had never seen any house like this one. So they came back and paid top dollar.”





The two-year-old house had an automated turntable to fit five cars in the garage. Photo / Supplied





The Orakei Road property had grandstand views of the suburb and city. Photo / Supplied

OneRoof records show the land had sold for $4m in 2018, with building consents issued later that year.

The sale is one of just a handful of properties that have sold for above $8m in the blue-chip suburb this year, according to records of settled sales. As well as two $20m-plus sales, one in Burwood Crescent and the other on Victoria Avenue, there have been three settled sales this year over $12m and another two between $8m and $10m.

That may be about to turn around.

“I have been dealing with these high-end clients for many years. We have buyers with $5m to $15m, that market is getting busy again,” Jiang said.

“But at that price they’re more fussy – some like modern, some like character. Vendors might still be waiting for another year or two to see what the market does, they don’t need to sell because in their circumstances they can cover the mortgage,” she said.

- Click here for more properties for sale in Remuera



