While Fava could not disclose the price offered for the refurbished 636sqm mansion on a 1522sqm site, he could confirm that it was “well in excess” of the $13.5 million the vendors had paid in 2021.

“There were multiple offers on the property, but there is still a window for savvy buyers to make a back-up offer,” he said.

But Ray White agent Andrew Fava, who has been marketing the property since June, said that back-up offers for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 15 Arney Road were still welcome.

A rich lister mansion in Remuera’s plum Arney Road has found its multi-million-dollar buyer after some 170 groups looked at the house.

The owners, who are based in the Waikato, have never lived in the house, but Fava said they had invested a lot of time bringing it up to scratch.

“The house has had a significant amount of money spent on it. It is in the best condition it has ever been in. The owners really brought it back to life,” he earlier told OneRoof.

Fava said that over 170 groups had looked at the house, which has a CV of $11m, drawn to the impressive property.

“Buyers have loved the street presence and position of home on arguably one of the best streets in Auckland.





The current owners of the house at Arney Road, Remuera, have never lived in the house, but spent a lot of money on a refurbishment. Photo / Supplied





A renovation in 2019 moved the swimming pool, added a cabana and lower ground gardens. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve had lot of foreign interest, predominantly Chinese who have a strong affinity to the northern slopes of Remuera, particularly Arney Road.

“For our buyers, the bigger land holding the better and budgets seem to be limitless for the right property,” he said.

Fava said the spring market is on an upward trend.

“Properties of this calibre are the first to see a resurgence in value due to their rarity and location.”

So far, the record sale for Remuera this year is held by a modern cliff-top home on Burwood Crescent that sold for $20.6m in May, so this would be the suburb’s second highest sale for 2023.

The year’s other top settled sales in the suburb include $12.8m paid in March for a waterfront home on Lucerne Road, $12.15m for one on Orakei Road in April 2023 and $12m-plus paid this month for a house on Aldred Road.

The trophy home is well known to New Zealand's elite, and Fava said it was one of the original homesteads on the street

“People are simply blown away when they see it, so we’re feeling really good about it.”

The house has had several expensive makeovers in the past decade. Seven years ago rich lister entrepreneur Diane Foreman sold the house for $9.1m, just days after putting it up for sale.





One of the living rooms with the kitchen behind. Photo / Supplied





The wine room. Photo / Supplied





The principal bedroom has a marble bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a balcony for views across Remuera. Photo / Supplied

Foreman bought the home a year earlier for $5.1m and with interior designer James Doole had given it a top-to-bottom renovation, which included adding a wine cellar, tennis court and heated swimming pool.

Foreman's buyers made even more changes to the Arney Road house, keeping the kitchens and bathrooms but making other internal alterations, moving the pool and adding a spa pool, outdoor fireplace and a new pool cabana. They also remodelled the driveway and lawn before listing the property for $16m in 2021.

The house now includes five bedrooms and an office or sixth bedroom, four living areas and a designer kitchen and scullery. There is garaging for four cars, with off-street parking for more, a pool house, wine cellar and gym. The grand central stairwell and entrance is still the focal point of the house.

- Additional reporting Louise Richardson





