“It was just a beautifully renovated family home. But the outstanding thing was the size of the block, I haven’t seen anything like it in the city," Wallace said.

Gary Wallace, who marketed the luxury home on Aldred Road, in Remuera, could not disclose the exact sale price but said that it was pitched to buyers looking for over $12m. The property, which sits on 4279sqm, has a CV of $8.4m.

It is one of two top-end properties that Bayleys agents Gary, Vicki and Andrew Wallace have sold in the past week for a combined value of well over $20m.

An Auckland mansion that comes with a golden bathroom has sold this week for more than $12 million.

“It was bought by a family with a young child, it’s in the prime area for schools.”

Wallace had told OneRoof earlier this year, when the property hit the market: “It is hard to imagine that such a magnificent family home exists in the heart of Remuera. The quality of the design and build is exceptional and the 4279sqm landholding is simply sensational.”

The owners of the five-bedroom home had told OneRoof that they bought the house the day after they spotted it 10 years ago. They waited seven years before beginning a major renovation.

Overseen by architect Darryl Sang, the 14-month reinvention stripped the house back to its bones, resulting in a three-storey contemporary home. The finned steel staircase was craned into the entry atrium and the calacatta marble-clad kitchen by Morgan Cronin has a catering scullery.





The five-bedroom Aldred Road home sat on a rare section of over 4200sqm. Photo / Supplied





The Aldred Road house had a marble kitchen by designer Morgan Cronin. Photo / Supplied

The home includes a swimming pool, garaging for four cars, multiple living areas both indoors and out, and grounds landscaped by Aaron Bell-Booth.

The interior design-loving owner mostly stuck to a pared-back contemporary palette but told OneRoof the gold-tiled powder room provided some edge to the décor. She said this was the eighth home the family had renovated.

The Wallaces also sold a five-bedroom property on Arney Road in a three-week set sale campaign. Gary Wallace told OneRoof the response from buyers was phenomenal.

“The amazing thing is we had 70 groups through the property, with multiple, multiple offers,” he said. Confidentiality clauses prevent him from disclosing the price, but he said it was well above the CV of $7.6m.

The modern 542sqm home, discreetly hidden from the road on what Wallace said was the desirable end of Arney Road, had multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, a home theatre, heated swimming pool, incredible entertaining zones and generous grounds, as well as a guest suite and garaging for three cars.





The five-bedroom home on Arney Road, Remuera, sold with multiple offers after only three weeks on the market. It had a CV of $7.6m. Photo / Supplied





The Arney Road house had a home theatre, as well as a swimming pool, wine cellar and outdoor entertaining. Photo / Supplied

“We had a mixed bag of Aucklanders wanting to buy a substantial quality home in that location. Arney Road has become one of the premier streets in Auckland, it’s not a through road, it is close to private schools. A lot of people prefer Arney over Victoria Avenue.”

Wallace said the buyers were a family who live in the area with school-aged children, but there were numerous buyers still looking for similar homes in that price range.

“All those buyers who missed out are still looking. It’s pretty slim pickings. Once we’re through this election and the Rugby World Cup we’ll be seeing a lot more listings coming on.

“I’ve got places ready to go to market in early November,” Wallace said.

- Additional reporting Sandra Goodwin



