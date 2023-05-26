However, OneRoof understands that the sale price has eclipsed the previous house price record for 2023, $20m for a country mansion in Whitford , on Auckland’s eastern fringes.

The listing agents, Graham and Andrew Wall, of Wall Real Estate, confirmed the sale but declined to comment on the price or the buyer.

The five-bedroom glass and concrete home on Burwood Crescent, in Auckland’s Remuera, is understood to have sold this week for more than $20 million.

The Burwood Crescent home, which hit the market a month ago and has a CV of $22m, was designed by New Zealand’s architect to the stars, Julian Guthrie.

Graham Wall described it as “the best contemporary home for sale in New Zealand”.

The house is evocative of 007 spy bases and harbour-edge war bunkers but it is in fact a “nod to Tadao Ando, Japan’s most famous contemporary architect”, Wall said.

The standout floor-to-ceiling glass walls frame a multi-million-dollar view which encompasses North Head, Rangitoto, the harbour, Hobson Bay and Ngapipi Road’s iconic boat sheds.





Dramatic double height stairs and a gallery in one of the living rooms. Photo / Supplied





Architect Julian Guthrie used a palette of concrete and steel, softened by travertine stone floors and raw brass. Photo / Supplied

“Julian Guthrie is really in fashion at the moment because he’s absolutely on point,” Wall said.

This is the second time Wall has sold the house for a record sum. In 2016 he sold it to the current vendors for $18m, which was the year’s highest price at the time, although the record was overtaken a month later by the $22m sale of Chateau de La Sur Me, on Clifton Road, in Takapuna.

OneRoof figures show that homes on the coveted waterside of Burwood Crescent rarely change hands. The most recent sale on the street was for a more modest 1990s house for $12.8m nearly five years ago.

While the Burwood Crescent deal is a record for 2023, it falls short of Wall’s other big deals: $29m for a mansion on Remuera Road in 2021 and $38.5m for the former Mark Hotchin mansion in 2013.





The infinity pool draws the eye to iconic Auckland views of the boat sheds and Hobson Bay. Photo / Supplied





Julian Guthrie says he has loved concrete since he started 30 years ago and that it's a homage to Japanese architect Tadao Ando and his beautiful homes. Photo / Supplied

OneRoof interviewed Guthrie when the Burwood Crescent house hit market at the start of April. He said that he designed it more than a decade ago for the original owners, Warren and Sarah Couillault.

Included in the design were five bathrooms, huge living spaces, a wine cellar, a gym and an office, as well as the chef’s kitchen and features seamless flow to outdoor 'rooms’ and infinity pool.

Guthrie said the brief was for a contemporary house for their family of then-teens, the owners then trusting him to create something outstanding.

“It’s got a bunker-like quality from the street, strong and solid, then glass [in the back] open to the view. I’ve loved concrete since I started 30 years ago.”

Guthrie has designed some of New Zealand’s most exclusive homes – many of which can never appear in the media – including properties on the gated Tara Iti golf course enclave north of Auckland, home to international and local millionaires.

