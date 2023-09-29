OneRoof understands the buyer is an investor who is updating and refurbishing the property so that it can be rented out to high-end visitors through a Queenstown-based luxury concierge company when he is out of the country.

Rainbow confirmed the sale to OneRoof. Records show the home had a CV of $14.25m. OneRoof records show the property last changed hands in 1995 for $1.7m, with consent issued for the huge building in late 1998. The agents say the European-style home was completed around 2000.

The hush-hush $12 million sale of the luxury Mediterranean-style home on Lucerne Road, in Remuera, came with strict confidentiality clauses for the Bayleys agents who marketed the property, David Rainbow and Harry Cheng.

A multi-million-dollar waterside Auckland mansion that sold in April is being turned into an upmarket short-term rental for overseas tourists and celebrities.

Read more:

- Remuera mansion with golden bathroom sells for over $12m

- Remuera’s $10m ‘mystery sale’ home now rented out for $1200 a week

- 40 buyers line up for Remuera mansion with $12m CV

Currently the company’s website features country and Waiheke estates with nightly rentals starting from $14,000 or $15,000 through to city homes and apartments asking $2890 to $7000 a night. Chefs, butlers, nannies and luxury experiences are on top.



As well as the expected decorating updates, Bramasole’s refurbishment will include a new kitchen, new bathrooms (the home currently has four) and a state-of-the-art security system, as expected by travelling rich listers.





The European-style house on Lucerne Road, Remuera, was on the market for the first time since it was built in 2000. Photo / Supplied





The house features a grand staircase and fine wood finishes. Photo / Supplied

The home is currently configured with four bedrooms in the main house with a separate space that the agents say could be used as a pool house, or a fifth bedroom for staff.

Earlier Rainbow said that the 634sqm four or five-bedroom property, known as Bramasole, on the ridge of Lucerne Road was “breathtaking”.

“It is extremely private and secure, with access gates. This is what high-end visitors want,” he said.

The lushly landscaped 1869sqm property has views over the Orakei Basin, across to the Waitemata Harbour and Auckland central city. It includes a wine cellar, gym and sauna and office, garaging for four cars and forecourt parking for guests.





The house overlooks the Orakei Basin, with views across to the Waitemata Harbour and city. Photo / Supplied





Updates to the house will include the modern security systems demanded by upscale global travellers. Photo / Supplied

Rainbow is no stranger to what international celebrities expect from their private villas when they are based in the city.

Back in 1990 he sold the sprawling five-bedroom resort-style home of Waimanu, on Argyle Street in Herne Bay, to David Murray, owner of Glasgow Rangers FC in Scotland, for $3.18m.



Murray, one of Scotland’s richest men, counted rock star and fellow soccer fan Rod Stewart among his celebrity friends. Stewart would stay in Waimanu when he was in town with his then-wife, Kiwi model Rachel Hunter.





The existing kitchen will be replaced. Photo / Supplied

The gated resort fit the celebrity bill, complete with a billiards room, a music and entertaining area, a sunken pool with bridge, a commercial-sized gym with squash courts, and a “state-of-the-art” electronics suite (which at that time meant a computer terminal, fax line and a 30-extension phone system, with a satellite television and 84 speakers indoors and out).

Bramasole will get the full treatment.

“It’s a magnificent property. While I haven’t seen what they’re doing [on the rebuild] it will fully justify the property and its position in the market,” Rainbow said.

- Click here to see more houses for sale in Remuera



