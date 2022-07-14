It's the highest settled for the suburb this year but falls well short of the record-breaking $29m paid last year for a 979sqm modern house on the same road.

The $12m sale price, achieved just a month after the property hit the market, was nearly $2m above its 2021 CV of $10.4m and more than $10m more than what the property traded for in 1989.

The grand three-storey Victorian mansion on Remuera Road, in Remuera, was snapped up in May just weeks after it hit the market.

A trophy property on of Auckland's most desirable streets sold for $12 million, OneRoof can reveal.

The mansion on the crest of Remuera’s golden mile, had coveted northern slopes views across the suburb to Rangitoto, Waiheke Island, the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier, and sat on a 1774sqm site, close to Remuera village and schools.

Ray White Remuera agent Steen Nielsen, who brokered the deal, had earlier told OneRoof that the house attracted buyers who were keen to renovate and update the 19th century house for modern family living.





The swimming pool features the hands from Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam. Photo / Supplied





The striking artwork dominates the library. Photo / Supplied

Nielsen also brokered another Remuera sale, with Ray White agents Simon Siddells and Thomas Farmer, for an award-winning modern house on Lucerne Road. The house, which sold after only 10 days on the market with the agents, fetched more than its 2021 CV of $8.9m. Confidentiality agreements prevent the agents from discussing the sale price or who bought the home, with the sale expected to settle in February next year.

The Remuera Road mansion Nielsen sold came with a competition-sized tennis court and a swimming pool housed in an English-style conservatory.





The carpets are monogrammed in the Remuera Road mansion. Photo / Supplied

Photos from the listing highlighted the vendor's unique taste: the bottom of the swimming pool features the hands from Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam; the carpets in the double-height entrance hall are monogrammed and the library / study features a collection of guitars and a striking wall length artwork.

Nielsen said the house was a "true trophy property, with grand heritage appeal" and had one of the best "panoramic views you’ll find anywhere in Auckland”.





A modern home on Lucerne Road, Remuera, recently sold for a top price. Photo / Supplied

Ray White agent Thomas Farmer, who marketed the Lucerne Road property, said buyers with budgets of over $8m were looking at all the properties coming to the market, but families looking for a traditional home rarely overlapped with modern turn-key buyers, often empty-nesters.

The 401sqm three-bedroom home, which cantilevered over the water above Orakei Basin, won architect Wendy Shacklock a regional award from the New Zealand Institute of Architects. The owners commissioned the build after moving from a traditional home on Victoria Avenue.

“Lucerne Road had an unrivalled position, right on the waterfront, it was bespoke, and almost brand-new,” Farmer said.

“The marketing campaign brought all new buyers into the market, they know this spot could never be replicated and will never be built out.”

Those shopping for a trophy home in Remuera aren't short of houses to look at.

On the market with Bayleys agents Gary and Vicki Wallace is a mansion at 120 Victoria Avenue owned by financier Martyn Reesby. It has a CV of just over $17m.





120 Victoria Avenue, in Remuera, Auckland, is on the market for sale. Photo / Supplied

Agents Graham and Andrew Wall have for sale a five-bedroom luxury home at 42 Arney Crescent that has a CV of $13m while New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty agents Gavin Pollard and Lesley McLellan have an Arts and Crafts-style home at 169 Victoria Avenue for sale that has a CV of $9m.



