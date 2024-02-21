“The CV doesn’t take into account the architecture, the view, the interior quality. Some of the people looking were experienced builders or developers who knew the quality and told me this would cost $15,000 to $20,000 per square metre to build today – that’s $9m-plus.”

“People were initially looking at the CV, but it was absolutely irrelevant. At this high end, properties always sell for much higher than CV,” she said.

Bayleys agent Sarah Liu, who marketed a two-storey, six-bedroom house on Shore Road, in Remuera, told OneRoof that there were several offers for the home, which has a CV of $6.8m.

A striking concrete and glass Auckland mansion designed by one of New Zealand’s leading name architects, Fearon Hay, has sold for a price close to $13 million.

Liu said the buyers, a mix of locals and some from as far afield as Singapore and Hong Kong, were drawn to the striking tilt-slab concrete and glass architecture.

“It’s unique for Remuera, it’s a piece of artwork so it’s for a different buyer who knew that.”



While Liu could not give the exact price, she understood the nearly $13m price was the highest for a property in the double grammar zone suburb so far this year. The current record price for a Remuera house is $29m, set in December 2021.





The Shore Road house sits on landscaped grounds, with a guest house behind the main house. Photo / Supplied





The frosted glass and stainless-steel kitchen is original. Photo / Supplied

Liu added that all the buyers for the home were looking for a new modern property, not a renovation, and several had been hunting for over a year.

“Often those kinds of buyers in this market have more than one property, if they sell one, they have other places to live. They’re just looking around until they find exactly the right property.”

The two-storey house featured a unique entrance, a glass-walled corridor beside the garage looking out to a courtyard. The spiral steel staircase to the master suite, inspired by cruise ships, is an artwork, Liu had earlier said.

The 600sqm home was built in the early 2000s, not long after Tim Hay and Jeff Fearon founded their practice in 1998. The current owners, who are now downsizing to an apartment, bought the home nine years ago for $4.66m.

The house features a stainless steel and frosted glass kitchen, luxury bathrooms, a media room and spa, as well as a swimming pool and garaging for five cars.

Liu said she was now showing the several buyers who missed out four other properties she had as off-market listings.

“I can’t say where they are, these vendors are very private, but all of them have amazing water views and big pieces of land, looking at prices well over $20m up to $28m.”





The steel spiral staircase leads up to the master suite. Photo / Supplied





The property had a striking glass-walled entrance courtyard. Photo / Supplied

One on-market listing that Liu is currently showing, a six bedroom – a 1000sqm property on 13 Dromorne Road, Remuera – has already had 11 viewings through since she began advertising the property two weeks ago.

“These are qualified buyers, they all have the budget. It’s getting huge interest because you don’t often have such a huge piece of flat land – 2228sqm – it’s walking distance to all the private schools, Remuera village and the train station. The land would be worth over $10m,” she said, adding that she expects the place to sell for around $18m or $20m.





Another striking architectural house designed around ancient Chinese Siheyuan principles on 13 Dromorne Road is expected to sell for $18m to $20m. Photo / Supplied

“I do have buyers at that level, even over $20m, but it has to be the right property for that price. They wish to buy, but some have been looking for over a year or more, because they will only get something they like.”

The palatial concrete and cedar house, built in 2016, is designed around the ancient Chinese Siheyuan concept found in wealthy homes. It wraps around a zen-style garden and features luxury touches of a coat room at the entry, a 14m heated pool, spa and wet and dry saunas, a putting green and not one, but three kitchens. The advertising features a dais in the home theatre for private performances, a mezzanine lounge overlooking the courtyard, and there’s a library and wine cellar.

