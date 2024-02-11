The first is that it sits on a 805sqm section overlooking Point Chevalier beach, which accounts for its $5 million CV. The second is its next door neighbour is a former star of Grand Designs.

And while it is unlikely to be celebrated in its current state as a stunning example of New Zealand architecture, it does two things going for it that will attract renovators and developers with ambition and deep pockets.

The six-bedroom property at 500 Point Chevalier Road, in Auckland's Point Chevalier , is being pitched to buyers as an opportunity to realise their property dreams.

A modest 1970s house for sale for the first time in 30 years could be the next star of Grand Designs New Zealand.

Over the fence is the unmistakable three-storey concrete home which featured in the 2016 season of Grand Designs New Zealand.

That property was created by Auckland "concretologist" Ross Bannan as his family home and fans of the hit TV show will likely remember that the house nearly cost him his eyesight.

An exploding concrete pipe near the end of the build left Bannan blind in one eye and in hospital as surgeons tried to save his sight.

His dream house was completed in the end, and it is one of the suburb's finest and most ambitious.



Ray White agent Lawrence von Sturmer, who is marketing 500 Point Chevalier Road, said the property comprised two three-bedroom units, was on a 805sqm freehold site with direct access from the lawn to the swimmable inner-harbour beach.





The stunning Point Chevlier Road home that starred in Grand Designs NZ. Photo / Three

“I would suggest if you looked at the site next door you could imagine yourself building another Grand Designs-style home.”

However, there were also options to live in it as is, renovate or redecorate, the listing said.

The upstairs unit is in its original condition and used by the owners part-time, while the downstairs unit has been renovated and is tenanted. Both have impressive views of the water.

But with the owners spending more of their time at their beach house in Mangawhai, von Sturmer said it was now surplus to their requirements and they have decided to sell.

Von Sturmer said there was a lot of interest in waterfront properties near the city because people looked for sites to build their dream home as they were few and far between.





The property at 500 point Chevalier Road has direct access to Point Chevalier Beach, which is a popular swimming spot. Photo / Supplied





The upstairs three-bedroom home is in original condition. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this month a retro four-bedroom home on a 490sqm with its own boatshed on Rawene Avenue, in Westmere, sold for around its asking price of $3.595m. It had a CV of $4.25m.

The new owners were from East Auckland and planned to let their kids rent the waterfront property while they decided whether to rebuild or renovate. Their new neighbours include ZURU Toys billionaire Anna Mowbray and husband former All Black Ali Williams, who bowled the $24m house she bought from Shrek director Andrew Adamson. The power couple is now building a new house complete with proposals for a helicopter pad and helped by famous design names.

Meanwhile an original three-bedroom cottage on a 895sqm site on Rawene Ave’s waterfront sold for just over $6m in October. Two months before that, a top-of-the-line villa, also on Rawene Ave, was sold by Wall Real Estate for $9.65m.

Von Sturmer said the four buyers who missed out on the latest Rawene Ave property were now looking at the Point Chevalier property, which was just 500m away.

“The rarity of having that view it’s pretty amazing. Imagine coming home after work to that, it’s like you’re not even living in Auckland.”

Point Chevalier was a popular family-friendly suburb close to Westmere, Herne Bay, Ponsonby and Grey Lynn, he said, and the property was just one door down from the Pt. Chev Beach Cafe.

- 500 Point Chevalier Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland, goes to auction on February 22



