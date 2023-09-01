“When you look at prices in Herne Bay and Westmere, as crazy as it sounds, this represents good value.”

“They were looking for their forever family home. They wanted peace and quiet and to be done with it,” von Sturmer told OneRoof.

Ray White agent Derek von Sturmer, who brokered the off-market deal, said that the buyer was looking for a high-end property around Auckland, but wasn’t interested in Herne Bay or Remuera.

A luxury waterfront home in Auckland’s Point Chevalier sold this month for $10.5 million, setting a price record for the suburb.

The 336sqm four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Harbour View Road, at the southern end of Point Chevalier beach, was built in the 1990s and has a CV of $7.6m. It sits on cliff-top 2620sqm section, wrapped in mature pohutukawa trees, has riparian rights and a path to the beach, although the original boathouse attached to it is long gone.



Records show it last sold 11 years ago for $3.55m, with von Sturmer noting that it was extensively renovated about seven years ago.

The refurbishment included a striking pool with views across the upper Waitemata Harbour to Te Atatu Peninsula and Hobsonville Point, a new kitchen and bathrooms and a self-contained studio over the garage.

The $10.5m sale price eclipses the $5.4m suburb record von Sturmer set in 2018 for a waterfront house on Bangor Street.





The immaculately renovated house has views across the upper Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Supplied





The property sits on a cliff-top section on Harbour View Road, above Point Chevalier beach. Photo / Supplied

He noted that there had been interest in the property previously, but the owners “weren’t ready to take that next step”.

Reluctance to sell is a feature of the market in Point Chevalier. Von Sturmer said he had buyers with budgets of up to $30m hoping to break into the suburb, but homeowners in Point Chevalier’s upper price bracket were reluctant to sell.





Earlier this year another unrenovated waterfront house on Bangor Street, Point Chevalier, sold for $4.3m. Photo / Supplied

Von Sturmer added that once people experience the community values of the suburb, a proudly working-class stronghold when it was formed in the 1920s, they are reluctant to leave – although he has a handful of new listings coming up in spring that are likely to fetch over $8m.

“The market is very small and everyone – buyers, sellers, agents – knows everyone else.”

Earlier this year, another waterfront home in Point Chevalier sold for $4.3m.



