“I haven’t looked at CVs for years, I don’t even look when we’re selling. We look at comparative sales, sections size, which street, the sun aspect,” von Sturmer told OneRoof.

The property was marketed by Ray White agents Ross Brader and Lawrence von Sturmer, with an asking price of $4.695m. It had a CV of $5.7m, but von Sturmer said CVs were irrelevant in the tightly-held seaside suburb.

Records show the owner, who is moving into the neighbourhood’s retirement village, had paid just under $310,000 for the four-bedroom home on Bangor Street in 1998.

A waterfront property in Auckland’s Point Chevalier sold at the end of April for $4.3 million, OneRoof can reveal.

“You have to be careful by how people are swayed [by the CV]. You could overpay or under-offer, so you’re better to talk about similar houses and the percentage of how the market has moved.”

The Bangor Street house was a well-loved family home that had been renovated over the years, and buyers knew it was ready for a refresh.

“We had buyers of all sorts, waterfront in Point Chev is tightly held. We’ve always got buyers wanting anything on the waterfront – we say you might have to wait a year.

“Then they’ll keep it until it’s their turn to move into Selwyn [Village, the Point Chevalier retirement village].”

Von Sturmer said that two other top sales in the suburb, both last month, were hotly contested for. A five-bedroom home on Dignan Street sold off-market for $3.42m after multiple offers from buyers on the agency’s database (it had a CV of $3.6m), and an immaculately renovated four-bedroom home on Rama Road, went for $3.12m.





The interiors and decor are dated but the Bangor Street house sits on 779sqm of prime waterfront land in a popular Auckland suburb. Photo / Supplied





The property has clear views of the harbour and the city. Photo / Supplied

The $4.3m price falls short of the suburb record.

That was set in 2018 for a neighbouring house on Bangor Street, a four-bedroom new-build, that went for $5.4m. At the end of 2021, as the market peaked, an architect-designed, four-bedroom home on Harbour View Road sold at auction for $5. 21m while a landmark five-bedroom heritage home on a rare 1012sqm site on Wainui Avenue went for $4.9m in October 2022.

Von Sturmer said that of the 52 properties sold in the suburb this year, only four sold above CV, with the average fetching 15% less than CV. The median price was $1.499m, which included units of $800,000 through to Bangor Street’s $4.3m, but the agent said there were buyers competing at every price level.



“We’d have 20 to 30 cashed-up buyers at every price bracket. At an auction at the start of July for a place on Kanuka Street, there were 10 bidders, a pre-auction offer of $1.3m and it sold for $1.502m, over CV.

“We’re saying to vendors we’ve cracked a little bubble of demand, you should be listing now,” von Sturmer said.

