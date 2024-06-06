She said her overseas buyers had New Zealand residency but not citizenship, and were looking to make a return to Auckland. "There are lots of Singaporeans and Australians because they can buy here without going through Overseas Investment Office.”

“Some are locals who want to upgrade their homes, others are from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Europe and America. They have budgets of between $10m and $40m,” she said.

Bayleys agent Sarah Liu, who is marketing a five-bedroom house on Remuera’s Victoria Avenue , said she was dealing with dozens of high-end buyers right now.

Overseas buyers with up to $40 million to spend are on the hunt for New Zealand's best homes, an agent has told OneRoof.

Liu said there was a slew of prized properties on the market in Remuera, including an art collector’s house designed by the man who created the Sky Tower, but noted that high-end buyers were very particular.

Her Victoria Avenue listing, however, was attracting a lot of interest because it had water views - rare for Victoria Avenue.

OneRoof records show the owners paid $12m for it three years ago. The gardens are by landscaper Jared Lockhart and Liu said the owners had upgraded the swimming pool area with a louvre roof.



She is telling buyers to ignore the CV of $12.5m. “We can see the value at $15m,” she said.





The Victoria Avenue house by Jessop Architects was designed to take advantage of the rare views of the harbour. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen and dining room are oriented to the view. Photo / Supplied

The property's architects said the split levels, joined by floating concrete stairs, were inspired by the famous mid-century houses of Palm Springs, they said. The kitchen and a garden level lounge are the hub of the house, which also includes five bathrooms, triple-car garaging and a pool. The fifth bedroom, beside the pool, is also used as a third lounge.

Late last year Liu sold another striking architect-designed house on nearby Shore Road for $12.79m. She told OneRoof the buyers knew to ignore the CV of $6.8m on the six-bedroom house of concrete and glass designed by Fearon Hay.





A Fearon Hay-designed house on Shore Road sold in January for $12.79m, well above its $6.8m CV. Photo / Supplied





An art collector's house designed by Sky Tower architect Craig Moller is likely to fetch $20m or more. Photo / Supplied

She said the same applied to the Victoria Avenue property, which was carefully positioned to capture sea views from the terrace, kitchen and dining room.



“It looks so solid and safe, and you feel so calm when you’re inside, facing the view. It feels like you’re on holiday. It’s very rare to find sea views on Victoria Avenue, and you can walk to St Kents and the walking path.”

As well as several off-market listings, Liu is currently showing, a six-bedroom 1000sqm property on 13 Dromorne Road, Remuera.

The palatial concrete and cedar house, built in 2016 around the ancient Chinese Siheyuan concept, sits on a 2228sqm section within walking distance to all the private schools, Remuera village and the train station.

“The land would be worth over $10m,” Liu earlier told OneRoof, and she expects it to sell for around $18m or $20m.

Last year, buyers paid $20.6m for another striking concrete and glass house on the cliffs of Burwood Crescent. That price for the Julian Guthrie-designed house was one of the highest for 2023.

- The house on Victoria Avenue, Remuera, is for sale by private treaty closing July 4









