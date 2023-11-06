Property Brokers listing agent Angela Thomas said it was the most unique property she had marketed, adding that she had once sold a property in Tamahere that had its own Hobbit cave in the garden.

The 1.66ha property was given a further point of difference when the current owner purchased the dome property at 271 Mystery Creek Road, in Ohaupo, 12 years ago and brought her dream of setting up a Perigord truffle orchard to life.

The geodesic dome was designed by acclaimed architect John Rich in the mid-1980s and built using native timbers sourced from the original owners’ farm.

A Waikato dome house with slanted walls and an equally unusual backyard full of black truffle trees is going up for sale.

Read more:

- Cheap and cheerful: Do-up sells for surprising $670,000 at mortgagee auction

- ‘Anything but ordinary’: The luxury pad built after Kiwi broke his neck

- Raglan’s iconic waterslide home back on the market

“When we went there we thought this is amazing. We never even imagined there was a geodesic dome at the end of the driveway.”

The dome home is made from Matai and Kauri and has round wood buttons to create a quilted effect.

Like many of Rich’s designs, there is also a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen down below. The master bedroom and ensuite are also upstairs, while the other two bedrooms and bathroom are on the ground level.

Thomas said it had beautiful north-facing views of the Waikato River and offered plenty of potential for a new owner.

The property neighboured the Mystery Creek Events Centre so could be run as an AirBnB to accommodate the thousands of visitors attending events such as Fieldays or someone could build their dream home there overlooking the river, she said.





The geodesic dome was built using Rimu and Kauri timber. Photo / Supplied





More than 400 truffle trees have been planted on the 1.66ha site. Photo / Supplied

“It’s unique and whoever is interested in it, it will be a niche market and it will be somebody who will come there and go I love this site, I want to build a beautiful big home here, or I’m going to take advantage of Mystery Creek Events Centre and do a fantastic short-term let.”

The Perigord black truffle orchard with more than 400 host trees, called the Mystery Creek Truffiere, was also established 10 years ago and could potentially start producing the lucrative black gold as early as next year.

Thomas said the owner was now downsizing due to a change of circumstances so would not be able to see her dream through.

“For her, it’s just a case of it’s not just feasible right now, which is a shame because she’s put in 10 years' work and love into the land and her dream.”

Thomas was certain the next owner would like the previous owners had come along with their own vision for it.

“It’s a very unique property and that’s what we love about it - that it’s unique. Somebody will come along and fall in love with it I’m sure.”

While Thomas would not be drawn on the price at this stage, the listing stated that offers below its RV of $2.54m were welcome. The tender closes on 15 November.

Last year another of Rich’s architecturally designed geodesic dome homes in Whakamarama, in the Western Bay of Plenty, sold for $980,000 after being listed the year prior. The property had the same distinctive wood buttons and triangular tiled roof.

- 271 Mystery Creek Road, in Ohaupo, Waipa, is for sale by way of tender, closing November 15



