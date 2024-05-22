The owners purchased the 4.4-hectare property at 456 Barrett Road, in Omata, for $567,000 in November 2020, and live on the site.

The fully self-sustainable off-grid lifestyle property on the outskirts of New Plymouth is for sale with an asking price of $759,000-plus.

A quirky lifestyle property with a semi-permanent dome structure as the main living area supported by a cluster of sheds used for cooking, showering and toilet is up for grabs.

Bayleys listing agent Rachel Williams said the owners had spent countless hours developing the property over the last three-and-a-half years and had had big plans for it. However, they were now selling because they were moving out of the area for work.



“They are absolutely gutted to be selling it now they’ve got it to a point where you could live sustainably and be self-sufficient.”

The main dwelling is a geodesic dome lined with material, which acted as their bedroom and living room and was heated by a log burner in winter.

“It’s way more than a tent. It’s insulated, it’s solid, it’s not going to blow down in the wind, it’s got a deck around so it is more permanent, but you still could move it.”

Several metres away from the dome are separate cubicles for a composting toilet and a shower cubicle with hot water. There was also a “rustic kitchen”.





The insulated and weatherproof dome, which is heated by a wood burner, has impressive views over Taranaki. Photo / Supplied





A simple kitchen and laundry has been set up in one of the sheds. Photo / Supplied

A further two shipping containers joined by a large shelter provide plenty of storage for machinery. Further down the hill a converted body of a truck has been lined and insulated and could be used as an office, studio or extra accommodation.

“It’s real quirky. The way they’ve recycled materials and what they’ve built is just very cool and quirky.”

There was also a Spiroloc woodfire heater to heat the hot tub, which the current owners used to warm up in after taking an ice bath in the reclaimed bathtub beside it.

Williams said the entire property was off-grid due to a large 30,000 litre water tank with pump to the solar panels which provided all the power to the property.



The owners had also planted 12 to 15 fruit trees, had three cows and had earmarked areas for vegetable gardens.

“You could have chickens. You could be completely self-sufficient there,” Williams added.

The property could suit a range of buyers, she said, including someone who wanted to live onsite while building a new home or people looking for a sustainable self-sufficient, off-grid lifestyle.





There are more flat sites on the large property for more domes to be built for a glamping venture. Photo / Supplied

Alternatively, it could be developed into an Airbnb or glamping business as there were more flat areas to accommodate more domes.

“You could almost use it like a bach or a holiday home, you could go there when you want to get away from the city and just be outside – it’s a bit like glamping.”

“It’s got a real retro kind feel to it. It will really appeal to quirky creative people.”

The property offered a rural setting with “stunning” 360-degree views from the top of the hill even offering glimpses of Mt Taranaki on a fine day, but was still only 9km from New Plymouth CBD and 6km to the closest supermarket in Spotswood.

“They are reasonably close to town, but it’s very rural, very private.”

- 456 Barrett Road, in Omata, New Plymouth, is buyer enquiry over $759,000



