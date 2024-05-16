The two-bedroom home in Tremaine Place, in Cambourne, sold for just under its $690,000-plus price tag.

The unique two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, in Porirua, was snapped up by a mother and daughter relocating to the capital from another part of New Zealand who were drawn to its quirkiness and affordable price tag.

The owner of a “wacky” double dome sold it in the morning then bought a new property at auction just hours later.

Tommy’s listing agent Euon Murrell had told OneRoof that it would need a special type of buyer and could take five minutes or five months to sell. In the end, it took about five weeks.

“You just had to find the right buyer and to be honest we didn’t have a lot of people through obviously, but she [buyer] just came to the open home and loved it, and came back and bought it,” Murrell said.

“They just liked the quirkiness of it and just fell in love with it.

“Most of the houses in that suburb are bigger and more expensive so it’s a good suburb to be in and I guess the price did help the fact.”

The property went unconditional last Thursday morning, which was just enough time for the owner Philippa Boy, a retired scientist, to successfully bid on a house she wanted that was going to auction that afternoon.





The main dome, which contains the lounge and kitchen, has cathedral-like acoustics. Photo / Supplied





The walls and windows are triangular pieces that have been put together to create a geodesic dome. Photo / Supplied

Boy told OneRoof at the time of listing her property that it had been a really great house to live in, but she wanted to move closer to family and buy somewhere with a smaller garden.

Murrell said she was “very happy”.

“She’s actually over the moon. She’s a very happy lady,” he said.

“So she sold a house, got the information about a book being published and bought a new house all on the same day.”

Boy purchased the home for $290,000 in 2011 from the family of John Perkins, who built it in the late 1970s as his family home.

She told OneRoof she had been drawn to the great neighbourhood and the “wacky” design.

The front dome contains the living area, kitchen and study, while the rear dome has two bedrooms, bathroom and a ceiling to create a mezzanine storage that is accessed by a rimu ladder. It is joined to a conservatory, which could be converted to a third bedroom for guests.

