And it looks as if potential buyers will be able to go inside, with the listing agent, UP’s Bryce Hawkins, declaring viewings can be made by appointment.

The listing for the four-bedroom luxury home at 7 Cheverton Place, in St Heliers, reappeared this week – but with no mention of a mortgagee sale.

A multi-million-dollar mansion that hit the market in September as a mortgagee sale and was withdrawn without comment two months later is for sale again.

When it was brought to market last year with Bayleys, the listing made clear the agents had not inspected the property, and the listing photos showed only the exterior of the house.



Business Desk reported that the property, which has a 2021 CV of $6.5 million, is associated with failed property developer Greg Olliver.



When the property disappeared from OneRoof in November, Bayleys agent Mike Adams confirmed it had been withdrawn from sale but was unable to make any further comment.







Photos from when the property was marketed in 2018 show that earlier owners had added a new lounge, redecorated and added landscaping around the pool and cabana. Photo / Supplied





The resort-style house in 2018. It sits on a 2703sqm section zoned for development in an established precinct of St Heliers. Photo / Supplied

In his listing, he described the house as “an outstanding resort-style property” on 2703sqm of land zoned for development.

Adams was also tight-lipped about the circumstances of the mortgagee sale, saying he was under instructions not to make comments to the media.

The property, which last changed hands in July 2021 for $5.6m, comes with a pool and gated access.

Photos from when the home last hit the market showed high-end fittings and a modern interior design.





A aerial photo of home from last year. Photo / Supplied

Back then it was owned by the former chief financial officer of BNZ, Adrienne Duarte. In a profile published in the New Zealand Herald in 2018, Duarte described the house as “a sanctuary” and one which she was reluctant to sell.

The UP listing includes photos of the interior (from a previous campaign), and says the home was unlike any other on the market and would suit a buyer seeking a unique lifestyle.

When approached by OneRoof, UP declined to comment on the listing.

