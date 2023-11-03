Business Desk reported that the property, which has a 2021 CV of $6.5 million, is associated with failed property developer Greg Olliver.

Listing agent Mike Adams, from Bayleys, confirmed to OneRoof that the property was no longer listed but could not make any further comment.

The listing for the four-bedroom luxury home on Cheverton Place, in Kohimarama, was removed from OneRoof and other property websites on Friday, more than a week after its tender date closed.

A multi-million-dollar mansion that hit the market in September as a mortgagee sale has been withdrawn.

In their listing on OneRoof, Adams and fellow listing agent Andrew Wallace described the house as “an outstanding resort-style property” on 2703sqm of land zoned for development.



They also made clear they had not inspected the property, with the listing photos showing only the exterior of the house.



When contacted by OneRoof in September, the agents were tight-lipped about the circumstances of the mortgagee sale, saying they were under instructions not to make comments to the media.

The property, which last changed hands in July 2021 for $5.6m, comes with a pool and gated access.

Photos from when the home last hit the market show high-end fittings and a modern interior design.

Back then it was owned by the former chief financial officer of BNZ, Adrienne Duarte. In a profile published in the New Zealand Herald in 2018, Duarte described the house as “a sanctuary” and one which she was reluctant to sell.





Agents and buyers cannot enter the property, but photos from when the house was being marketed in 2018 show a luxurious, resort-style setting. Photo / Supplied





Photos from when the property was marketed in 2018 show that earlier owners had added a new lounge, redecorated and added landscaping around the pool and cabana. Photo / Supplied





The resort-style house in 2018. It sits on a 2703sqm section in an established precinct of Kohimarama. Photo / Supplied

“Cheverton Place is a property we wouldn’t have sold had we not been leaving the country. It’s hard to describe how special its ambience is with its resort feeling, distinctive architecture and the gardens that our visitors were just blown away by,” she said.

Duarte added a new lounge with marble fireplace, wood finish floors, a water feature and poolside cabana. She listed the house in 2018 and 2019 and sold the home in 2020 for $5.2m.

Several high-end Auckland properties have hit the market as mortgagee sales in recent months.

Barfoot & Thompson agents Philip Davis and Rocky Liu are marketing a 517sqm mansion at 55 Cliff Road, St Heliers, for sale via tender, the closing date for which was pushed back from October 17 to November 3. Liu and Davis would not comment on the sale when contacted by OneRoof when the listing first hit the market.

The listing for 55 Cliff Road does not show any interior photos of the 1990s Mediterranean-style house but refers to a past real estate advertisement, which states the home was built with superb attention to detail.





A luxury property at 55 Cliff Road, Saint Heliers, is also on mortgagee sale, with a tender closing date pushed back November 3. Photo / Supplied





Thirty-three apartments in The Victor apartment block, in Browns Bay, Auckland, have been listed as a mortgagee sale. Photo / Supplied

The 1208sqm site is zoned for suburban density. Records show it has a CV of $9.9m and last changed hands 10 years ago for $5.9m.

The New Zealand Herald reported today that 33 luxury apartments in a multi-million-dollar Auckland development on Bute Road, in Browns Bay, had been listed as a mortgagee sale with JLL.

The listing on OneRoof said that JLL had been appointed by the mortgagee, China Construction Bank (NZ), to offer apartments and associated car parks at the 33-unit The Victor development for sale by tender, closing November 29.



Analysis by OneRoof’s data partner Valocity show mortgagee sales rose sharply during the downturn. In the 12 months to the end of September, there have been 131 mortgagee sales, compared to 85 in the pervious 12 months.



Last year’s most high-profile mortgagee sale was of a luxury mansion in St Marys Bay, which ended up selling for $11.5m.

The seven-bedroom, three-storey property on St Marys Road sold in November 2022 after almost a year on the market.

The owner had hoped it would sell for $20m when she first listed it in December 2021, but in October of last year, it was relisted as a mortgagee sale.

The original run-down villa, which overlooks the harbour, had been given an expensive makeover which took some three years before being revealed as a spectacular three-storey mansion abutting a modern steel and glass box.

The vendor bought it in 2018 for $3m, along with two neighbouring properties – another derelict cottage and a vacant wedge of land, which later sold for $3m each in October 2021.

