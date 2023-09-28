However, photos from when the property last hit the market show high-end fittings and a modern interior design.

In their listing on OneRoof, Mike Adams and Andrew Wallace, from Bayleys, make it clear that they have not inspected the property, and photos are of the property’s exterior only.

Agents marketing the four-bedroom luxury home at 7 Cheverton Place, in Kohimarama , are tight-lipped about the circumstances of the sale, telling OneRoof they are under instructions not to comment to the media.

One of Auckland’s most glamorous homes has hit the market as a mortgagee sale.

The sprawling 1970s house sits on 2703sqm of extensively landscaped grounds, and is for sale by way of tender, closing October 25. According to OneRoof records, it has a CV of $6.5 million and last changed hands in July 2021 for $5.6m.

Adams and Wallace describe the house as “an outstanding resort-style property”, which comes with a pool and gated access.

They add: “The property has not been inspected by the agents and purchasers must conduct their own due diligence on the property based on publicly available information, including title, LIM etc”.

Read more:

- 'Anything but ordinary': The luxury pad built after Kiwi broke his neck

- Uninhabitable flats in prime beach suburb sell for $4m



- Tear-down rentals across the road from toy billionaire's trophy mansion for sale



The property was previously owned by the former chief financial officer of BNZ, Adrienne Duarte. In a profile published in the New Zealand Herald, in 2018, Duarte described the house as “a sanctuary” and one she was reluctant to sell.

“Cheverton Place is a property we wouldn’t have sold had we not been leaving the country. It’s hard to describe how special its ambience is with its resort feeling, distinctive architecture and the gardens that our visitors were just blown away by,” she said.

Duarte added a new lounge with marble fireplace, wood finish floors, a water feature and poolside cabana. She listed the house in 2018 and 2019 and sold the home in 2020 for $5.2m.

OneRoof has not been able to identify the current owner.





Agents and buyers cannot enter the property, but photos from when the house was being marketed in 2018 show a luxurious, resort-style setting. Photo / Supplied





Photos from when the property was marketed in 2018 show that earlier owners had added a new lounge, redecorated and added landscaping around the pool and cabana. Photo / Supplied





The resort-style house in 2018. it sits on a 2703sqm section in an established precinct of Kohimarama. Photo / Supplied

The house is one of three high-end Auckland properties that have recently hit the market as mortgagee sales.

Barfoot & Thompson agents Philip Davis and Rocky Liu are marketing a 517sqm mansion at 55 Cliff Road, St Heliers, for sale via tender closing October 17. Liu and Davis could not comment on the sale.

Again, the mortgagee sale listing does not show any interior photos of the 1990s Mediterranean-style house but refers to a past real estate advertisement that said the home was built with superb attention to detail and featured five bedrooms, five bathrooms, master suite with lounge, formal and casual living office, triple garaging, northerly-facing heated pool and an expansive courtyard.

The 1208sqm site is zoned for suburban density. Records show it has a CV of $9.9m and last changed hands 10 years ago for $5.9m.

Davis, with colleague Eddie Zhao, also has a rural estate on mortgagee sale at 486 Paremoremo Road, on a 2.03-hectare site in the North Shore, which they’ve billed as a “spectacular rural residence”. Tenders for that property close on October 10.

Their description of the 956sqm residence is based on approved resource consent plans, noting six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a rumpus room, library, numerous living rooms and a five-car garage, and again shows no interior photos, just an aerial shot of a grand house with a stone-clad exterior and paved turning courtyard.





A luxury property at 55 Cliff Road, Saint Heliers, is also up for mortgagee sale, with a tender closing October 17. Photo / Supplied





A six-bedroom 956sqm residence on a 2.03ha estate at 486 Paremoremo Road, on Auckland’s North Shore, has a mortgagee tender closing October 10. Photo / Supplied

The agents, noting that the CCC is yet to be issued say, “this is the largest home we have ever had for sale in great Auckland”, adding that buyers would have scope to landscape the grounds to make the most of the rural outlook. The CV of $1.325m is only for the land, and does not figure in the value of the new building.

Analysis by OneRoof’s data partner Valocity show mortgagee sales rose sharply during the downturn. In the 12 months to the end of September, there have been 131 mortgagee sales, compared to 85 in the pervious 12 months.

Last year’s most high-profile mortgagee sale was of a luxury mansion in St Marys Bay, which ended up selling for $11.5m.





Last year one of the city’s highest profile mortgagee sales was for a renovated villa on Saint Marys Road, in Saint Marys Bay, that sold for $11.5m. Photo / Supplied

The seven-bedroom, three-storey property on St Marys Road sold in November 2022 after almost a year on the market.



The owner had hoped it would sell for $20m when she first listed it in December 2021, but in October of last year, it was relisted as a mortgagee sale.

The original run-down villa, which overlooks the harbour, had been given an expensive makeover which took some three years before being revealed as a spectacular three-storey mansion abutting a modern steel and glass box.

The vendor bought it in 2018 for $3m, along with two neighbouring properties – another derelict cottage and a vacant wedge of land, which later sold for $3m each in October 2021.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland



