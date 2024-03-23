The property was built by John Perkins in the late 1970s as his family home and Boy bought it from his children, who even gave her photos of the domes being constructed from dozens of triangle pieces and even triangle windows. The internal walls are lined with an older-style hardwood and skylights let the moonlight shine in.

“I quite like things that are a little bit different – it’s in my nature, but I really liked the neighbourhood and the shape.”

Retired scientist Philippa Boy was drawn to both the design and the great neighbourhood when she purchased the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 14 Tremaine Place, Camborne in Porirua, for $290,000 in 2011.

A house featuring twin geodesic domes is undoubtedly one of Wellington’s more unusual properties – and it has hit the market with a price tag of $690,00-plus.

The front dome has the living area, kitchen and study that had “magical” acoustics, which has been a bonus for the hobbyist musician, who played the hurdy-gurdy, a hand-cranked string instrument, along with numerous other instruments.



“It’s like being in a cathedral. There’s a sweet spot right at the top of the dome so if you are under there all the sound comes back down and onto you, you get reverberation like you do in those old churches, which is quite fantastic.”

The rear dome has two bedrooms and a bathroom and has a ceiling to create a mezzanine storage accessed by a rimu ladder and connects with a conservatory, which can be converted to a third bedroom for guests.

But despite the unique design, Boy said what had come as the biggest surprise to her was how practical it was to live in including how much storage it had both in the mezzanine and under the house.





The main dome which has the lounge and kitchen has cathedral-like acoustics. Photo / Supplied





The walls and windows are triangular pieces that have been put together to create a geodesic dome. Photo / Supplied

“Although it’s wacky in design, everything you need is here.”

There is also a separate shed which Boy uses to store her garden tools and as a studio to enjoy her craft making wooden carvings and instruments.



“It’s a lovely setting, it’s a lovely neighbourhood here – I’m actually quite sad to leave it.”

She also loved the various paths and tracks that led to the inlet, train station, parks and tennis court.

“You have this sense of openness here, you don’t feel enclosed by anything which I really like.”

While the double dome house was one of the first homes to be built in the suburb, it’s not the only unique design.



“There’s a number of different shaped buildings up here. There’s also a hexagonal-shaped building around the corner. I think in the early days up here a few people experimented.”







The house is a standout in the Wellington market. Photo / Supplied

However, Boy said now she was in her 70s she had decided to sell to move closer to family. While she did not know what her next home would look like, it would have a smaller garden.

Tommy’s salesperson Euon Murrell said it was the most unique property he had ever sold in his 40 years in real estate.

Priced at buyer enquiry over $690,000, this was an entry-level price point for Cambourne, which was a popular suburb for families because most of the surrounding properties were larger and sold for more.

“It’s first-home price territory, but you’ve got to be a particular person to buy it.”

Murrell said while the pool of buyers was smaller due to the type of property it was, there were definitely people who would love it.



“I said in the advert it’s quirky and it’s different and if you like different then it’s definitely you – if different is not you then you certainly won’t like it.”

There are currently only five properties listed for sale on OneRoof including a 1516sqm section at 7 Lily Close that is inviting buyer enquiry over $590,000.

- 14 Tremaine Place, in Camborne, Porirua, is seeking buyer enquiry over $690,000



