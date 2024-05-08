Part of the farm has been in the Whitelock family since 1897 and expanded over the years as the family picked up several neighbouring farms.

Whitelock’s parents Braeden and Caroline are selling their 433.75-hectare farm on Te Puna Road, in Linton, known as Braeside Dairies, to retire.

One of the Manawatū’s “most impressive” farms and the childhood home of former All Blacks rugby captain Sam Whitelock has hit the market for sale .

Bayleys listing agent Peter Kelly said the farm was their “lifetime’s work” and they were now ready for someone else to take over the legacy farm.

The sale would be the first time any part of the farm, which borders the Manawatū River, has been sold in 45 years.

Former All Black captain Sam Whitelock and his three brothers grew up on the farm near Palmerston North and all went on to play in the All Blacks or All Blacks Sevens. Their grandfather and great uncle also represented the All Blacks in the 1950s.





Sam Whitelock, centre, in action on the field. Photo / Dean Purcell





The dairy farm milks about 1400 cows a year. Photo / Supplied

“There must be something in the soil because all four boys have represented the country,” Kelly said.



Some of the Whitelock brothers have returned to their farming roots including George Whitelock who farms in the Manawatū and Sam Whitelock who owns a farm in the Hawke’s Bay.

Kelly said it was one of the “most impressive farms in the Manawatū due to the flat land, high-class soils and superb infrastructure. There were also five well-maintained houses”.

“It’s probably the best dairy farm I’ve seen, it’s a real turnkey operation. Just walk in and I’m sure a lot of the staff would look at staying as well. It’s a super nice farm – everything has been done to it and everything has been future-proofed – it’s quite amazing really.”

The farm milked about 1400 cows a year and, according to the property listing, had an “exceptional production record”.



There was also potential for one of the 12 titles to be developed into a lifestyle subdivision.

“It’s endless what you could do with it to be fair.”





One of the houses on the Te Puna Road farm. Photo / Supplied

Kelly had already received enquiries from both local and national buyers interested in purchasing it, and expected it to attract a corporate farmer or large farming family.

Linton is a renowned and proven farming area and the Whitelocks planned to stay in the area once they sold, he said.

Sam Whitelock, who is currently playing for Section Paloise in the Top 14, announced earlier this year that he would retire from professional rugby at the end of the French domestic season in June.

Whitelock, who is also a Farmstrong ambassador, is not currently involved in the running of the Linton farm. He told Hawke’s Bay Today last year that he owned an 800ha farm in the Hawke’s Bay and planned to farm full-time when he retired from rugby.

- 345 Te Puna Road, Linton, Manawatū, is for sale by way of tender, closing June 12



