“He would have dearly loved to have made it his, but his circumstances have changed.”

Ray White listing agent Julie Hanna said the new owner was extremely disappointed he couldn’t move into the impressive home, which only recently settled.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 3 Nihinihi Avenue only changed hands in January this year for $2.75 million, but due to a change of circumstances was relisted this week.

The owner of a waterfront home that has a waterslide straight into the Raglan Harbour has put it back on the market just months after he bought it.

Hanna said the property was the type of home you kept for generations, which is what her vendor had initially bought it for, so it was now time for someone else to fulfil his dream.

“The new buyer would want to hold onto it forever because as I say capital gains – that one screams it in the future.”



Its central location close to town and the camping ground, and impressive views are what makes it so impressive, she said.

“It has stunning sunsets. You can see everything that’s going on – the airstrip, planes coming and going, the sky is often full of kitesurfers.”

The gated secure property provides plenty of parking for both large boats and campervans.





The waterfront home last sold in January 2023. Photo / Supplied

It also had Raglan’s only waterslide into the ocean as far as she was aware of and would be recognisable to those who have travelled along the road to the campground over the years.



“Nihinihi Avenue is a really, really top street.”

Hanna said it ticked all the boxes as it was a good house in a good location. She is marketing it as a second chance for people who may have missed out on buying it earlier this year.

There is no price indication for the property because it is to be sold at auction and, Hanna added, it would be up to the market to determine what it is prepared to pay for it.

