Ray White salesperson Yana Pemberton, who marketed the property with Blair Hanna, said the unique property had attracted a lot of interest from keen Kiwi surfers living overseas.

It’s just one of 10 properties in Whale Bay and the first time one has been sold in four years. The last sale was in 2019 when a home on Tohora Close sold for $2.5m.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Wainui Road, in Raglan, sold for more than $3 million after passing in at auction last month.

A rare beachfront bach in one of the country’s most sought-after surfing spots has been snapped up by a Waikato farming family wanting direct access to the water.

“Most people were drawn to the property for its location, its stunning views and the fact that it has direct access to one of the best surf breaks in New Zealand.”

The Waikato farming family bought it as a holiday home and the parents plan to retire there, she said.

The sale of the 1960s bach also meant the previous vendors could now move to a completely different location, travel and start their retirement debt-free.

Pemberton said they have noticed a huge increase in foot traffic through open homes in the last few weeks, which has resulted in a lot of offers being made on properties.

“The Raglan market is definitely heating up and it’s a great time to be on the market.”





The Wainui Road home has rare direct water access. Photo / Supplied

The west coast town has, in recent years, switched from being a holiday destination to a place where people want to live permanently and either work from home or commute to Hamilton.



Hanna earlier told OneRoof that Whale Bay was one of the best surf spots in New Zealand. “It’s just a surfing mecca really. Any surfer would give anything to have a house right on the surf spot there.”

Despite properties rarely coming up for sale in the area, Ray White salesperson Julie Hanna has just listed another property in Whale Bay, but one row back from the water’s edge.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1960s home at 16 Calvert Road, in Whale Bay, has been owned by the same people for 40 years. They are now retiring and moving closer to their grandchildren.

Hanna said Whale Bay was an amazing location and properties sold for anywhere between $2m and $4m.

She could not give a price indication because it was going to auction later this month, but said being one row back from absolute waterfront made it a bit more affordable.

“This would suit someone who wants to be at the bay but can’t quite afford waterfront or it’s a wonderful beach house but it’s still got potential to develop and make it that architectural dream if someone wanted to do that.”





A home on Calvert Road in Whale Bay is for sale for the first time in 40 years. Photo / Supplied





The house is one row back from the water and is elevated so has views overlooking the surf. Photo / Supplied

The open home at the weekend attracted people from other Waikato towns, Auckland and even Nelson wanting to retire to Raglan and locals wanting the prime spot.



Hanna said it would also catch the interest of New Zealand residents living overseas.

“We don’t often come across properties that have big parking for boats and campervans etc and this one has a purpose-built campervan garage and a double garage and a boat shed and a nice flat lawn. Anyone wanting that, this is why this is a plus. If they want to be at the beach, at Whale Bay, but also want to have their toys, this is the place for toys.”

Meanwhile, the home of the legendary Byring Spears surfboard company at 398 Wainui Road, in Raglan is also on the market due to the owners outgrowing their piece of paradise.

The company has famously made surfboards for some of the world’s best surfers including Kelly Slater and Darrick Doerner.

The 9243sqm property comprises a studio, a separate sleepout and a workshop that is currently used to manufacture the surfboards. It is located halfway between Raglan township and Manu Bay, which is another immensely popular surfing point.

Pemberton said it was an iconic property, which she expected to be just as popular as those in Whale Bay.

