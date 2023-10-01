The most recent marketing stated they were at the “end of the financial rollercoaster and simply have to sell this property”.

Different sales tactics and sales methods were used over the 16 months it was on the market, but the stress clearly took a toll on the vendors.

The property, which is 10 minutes from Onetangi Beach, had been initially listed with a price tag of $600,000 and concept plans for a luxury bach, but despite plenty of interest closing a deal proved difficult.

One of the most-viewed properties on OneRoof this year and last , a 1381sqm block of bushland on Waiheke Island, has finally sold, for $350,000 – almost a year-and-a-half after it first hit the market.

“The bank’s instructions are clear and we need this sold!”

The private bush site, which backs onto a 50-hectare forest and bird reserve, had, according to the listing, everything ready for the new owner to build a dream home, including a pre-purchase consultation with the builder, resource consent ready for submission, a geotech report, a topography survey, wastewater design, stormwater design, and even a tree and lizard report.



“Designed to have a high eco-rating and high-quality finish, the concept design also looks amazing with its aluminium slats on the exterior and Velux skylights,” the listing said.



The concept allowed for a two-storey, three-bedroom house on the site near its elevated, road-facing northern boundary, along with a parking platform extending from the road reserve, and connecting stairways with a lift.

The listing agent, Andrew Lanyon, of Waiheke Homes, told OneRoof the vendors had had every intention of following through with the build but “as we are all too familiar with these days, things change around you that may force a course correction”.

“They really tried hard, having just about every possible consent and plan done,” he said.

The property was snapped up at CV by a “young gentleman” from the island starting out on his property journey, Lanyon said.

“As a budding builder himself he may even have a grand design of his own – he is a great guy, a Waiheke local and super keen to build his first home here on our much-loved motu,” Lanyon said.

OneRoof records show the property had last transacted in 2021 for $340,000.





Lanyon said the vendors were very conscious of maintaining the natural beauty of the location and helping with the general sustainability for the island.

He said the site was secluded and offered the privacy and the natural bush setting many “Waihekians” seek. Plus, it’s just up the road from Onetangi beach and local cafes and restaurants.

While construction on Waiheke can be challenging, the general consensus is builders should do as little harm as possible to flora and fauna, hence the likes of tree and lizard reports, but Lanyon said the end results can lead to some stunning family homes nestled harmoniously into their surroundings.

The campaign was a busy one with enquiries from both locals and overseas buyers, with people keen to have their own slice of paradise in Onetangi. Lanyon said he lived in the area too so understood the pull of such a beautiful beach suburb.

