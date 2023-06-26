While the list shows that house hunters are fixed on homes in Auckland’s wealthiest suburbs, it also indicates that buyers are responding to architectural statements around the country.

Also in the search spotlight are gracious heritage residences, both original and replica, as well as a prime cliff-top site ready for its next incarnation.

The most viewed listings on OneRoof right now include a significant parcel of land in Drury that’s attracting the attention of developers, as well as a pristine property on Waiheke Island’s Onetangi, which comes complete with design concept plans prepared for a brand-new home.

27 Liverpool Street, Epsom, Auckland

This 619sqm, six-bedroom home in Epsom has a long history of piquing interest as one of the area’s landmark estates and savours a serious sense of privacy, enveloped within 1647sqm of manicured grounds.

The grand Arts and Crafts mansion in Auckland was built in the 1900s for the American consul and has undergone an exquisite restoration and refurbishment. While records are sparse on how long the consul lived there, the huge formal dining room – it comfortably fits a 22-seat dining table and a grand piano – and a formal living room, dubbed “the gentlemen’s room”, suggest a lifestyle of serious diplomatic entertaining.





The interiors of 27 Liverpool Street in Epsom are striking. Photo / Supplied

Ray White agent Nick Lyus, who is marketing the property with Heather Walton for sale by negotiation, says pricing the property is difficult, thanks to its rich heritage and one-of-a-kind nature. “There is nothing directly comparable, you’re buying a piece of history, it’s a unique statement. There’s a bit of mystery which adds to its intrigue, but it’s a big statement.” (Click here to find out more about this home.)

Fancy living in a castle? 39 Moxham Road in Te Awamutu, Waikato, is up for grabs. Photo / Supplied

39 Moxham Road, Te Awamutu, Waikato

An interest in all things historic continues with the popularity of this unique medieval-style castle in the middle of Te Awamutu. Crafted in 2005 by a couple passionate about out-of-the-ordinary architecture, the castle features a 337sqm main house with a striking turret tower, another shed complete with shields and hand-forged steel hinges, and huge gardens.

The commendable commitment to authenticity can also be seen in the recycled brick and timber construction, flagstone floors in the open-plan kitchen and living area, and arched leadlight windows. Not without modern lifestyle must-haves, the property also boasts a pool, a summer house, an outdoor fireplace on the deck, a ladies’ shed and even an outdoor bathtub on the roof for romantic soaks.

Ray White agent Gillian van der Veeken, who is marketing the five-bedroom home with Lisa McBeth, says she has already had interest in the property from around the country, as well as a number of locals. The property has a 2019 rateable value of $1.21 million and records show it sold in 2020 for $1.1m. The agent could not say what the price would be this time around. “It’s for sale for price by negotiation, it’s hard to say where it will land." (Click here to find out more about this home.)

Once the home of Grant Dalton, this mansion at 95 Victoria Avenue in Remuera, Auckland, is back on the market just over year after it sold for almost $20m. Photo / Supplied

95 Victoria Avenue, Remuera, Auckland

It’s back up to Auckland’s Remuera for this iconic and very high-profile 1981sqm Victoria Avenue estate, which once belonged to Team New Zealand chief Grant Dalton. For sale by way of deadline private treaty, Hobson House, as it is known to many, has a distinguished history which includes its use as the US Naval High Command in WWII and a diplomat’s residence.

It’s on the market just over a year after selling for almost $20m, and the listing shows that the new owner will reap the rewards of an opulent renovation that was undertaken in that time. This inspired reworking has lavishly reinvigorated its illustrious heritage to incorporate coloured Venetian-style crystal chandeliers, designer wallpapers and curtains, and a pink-walled office.

The near-900sqm five-bedroom, five-bathroom home comes with a tennis court, heated pool, full gym and dance floor. The property has a 2021 CV of $17.5m. So far, the highest settled sale price for Remuera is $10m for a large home on Remuera Road. (Click here to find out more about this home.)

A popular property with developers, 395 Fitzgerald Road in Papakura sits on 2.73 hectares of land zoned for Future Urban. Photo / Supplied

395 Fitzgerald Road, Papakura, Auckland

According to the popularity of this Papakura property, savvy developers with an eye on the future have been enticed by its potential in the exciting Drury expansion. On their listing, Ray White agents Sun Lim and Chris Caldwell say the 2.73ha Future Urban Zoned parcel is ideally situated adjacent to the Drury South Business - Light Industry Zoned land and Kiwi Properties and Fulton Hogan Commercial and Residential Zoned land, so will become an important hub for nearby developments.

Currently home to a six-bedroom residence, a 1800sqm greenhouse and income-generating paddocks, the agents say the property will be a prime development site as it is level and has great dimensions, plus underground waste and drinking water services already run along the northern boundary. (Click here to find out more about this home.)

An artist’s impression of what a buyer could do with the 1381sqm section for sale in Onetangi, Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

114a Waiheke Road, Onetangi, Waiheke Island

More a dream than a dream home at this stage, this 1381sqm slice of paradise for sale on Waiheke is a blank canvas that comes with concept plans for a stylish new residence. On his listing, Waiheke Homes agent Andrew Lanyon says that everything is in place to press play on the build, including the pre-purchase consultation with the builder, resource consent ready for submission, geotech report, topographical survey, waste and stormwater design and the tree and lizard report.

The Onetangi property has a northerly aspect, backs onto 50ha of forest and bird reserve, plus is just around the corner from the beach. The June 2021 rateable value is $350,000. (Click here to find out more about this home.)

59 Cliff Road in St Heliers is a development opportunity and sits above a popular nudist beach. Photo / Supplied

59 Cliff Road, St Heliers, Auckland

The coveted cliff-tops of St Heliers is where the eighth most popular home for sale is in New Zealand. The 1940s Mediterranean-style house sits on a 607sqm site above one of Auckland’s popular nudist beaches, Ladies Bay, and showcases panoramic, never-to-be-built-out sea views. Along with its obvious merits, the property has drawn extra attention thanks to its main listing photo, where, as OneRoof reported last month, two bathers can be seen on the nudist beach, seemingly not wearing swimsuits.

The three-storey house has a 2021 CV of $6.1m – $5.4m of that for the land – and is zoned for development. Listing agents Paul Neshausen and Kerry Cattrall, of Barfoot & Thompson, are pitching the property as one to either renovate or detonate. Neshausen says that it’s all about the location and that buyers should expect to pay over $8m for properties like this. “It’s most likely a bowler. There are people prepared to pay that because of the scarcity factor. They’ll be building their forever home, which for a high-spec home could be over $12,000 per square metre.

“When it’s a big chunk of land, it’s not about the CV.” (Click here to find out more about this home.)

The trophy home at 290 Moetapu Bay Road, in Moetapu Bay, Marlborough, is in a league of its own. Photo / Supplied

290 Moetapu Bay Road, Moetapu Bay, Marlborough

The South Island’s only inclusion is a worthy addition to the list – a modern waterfront masterpiece overlooking the magnificent Mahau Sound. In their listing, Bayleys agents Will Porter, Bailey Dewe and Glenn Dick suggest it could be “the home of 2023 for Marlborough” and say that it sits well within its own league in terms of location, luxury and attention to detail.

Drafted by renowned Wellington architect Gerald Parsonson and brought to life by Andrew Lawson Builders, the 361sqm, five-bedroom home flows seamlessly over three levels and showcases resplendent bush or water views from every room. The icing on the cake is the floating jetty immediately in front of the 4722sqm property and a mooring capable of accommodating a 10m vessel. It has a 2020 rateable value of $2.06m and is for sale by deadline sale closing July 13. (Click here to find out more about this home.)

Known as The Lodge, 844 Maungatautari Road in Karapiro, Waipa, is proving to be a hit with house hunters. Photo / Supplied

844 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro, Waipa

The final home on the list is the largest – an extraordinary 804sqm homestead close to Cambridge, known as The Lodge. The colossal floorplan boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five-car garaging, which is connected to the home via a glass walkway. The 2.56ha grounds are as impressive as the home itself, featuring a large in-ground infinity pool, stunning formal landscaping, orchards and purpose-designed vegetable gardens.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents Michelle Van der Park and Lesley Acutt are marketing the property, and say that not only will it attract international buyers looking for the ultimate in luxury living, but discerning Kiwis who appreciate what is on their doorstep and want to live in absolute style. The listing also shares that the property has recently undergone substantial interior and exterior upgrades and is for sale by tender. (Click here to find out more about this home.)



