Hawkesby and his wife Joyce put their vineyard home of 25 years on the market in January this year.

“We wanted the people who bought it to love it like we have and we’re over the moon it’s happened that way.”

“We’re thrilled that the very first buyer through ended up being the purchaser,” Hawkesby told OneRoof.

New Zealand broadcasting legend John Hawkesby has sold his multi-million-dollar island estate – and there’s a twist.

Details of the deal remain private, but Hawkesby’s agent said it only went unconditional this week.

The Hawkesbys hired their grandson, Ray White agent Jackson Hawkesby-Lyne, to sell the five-bedroom property alongside his father Richard Lyne.

“We have been so thrilled with the process and being able to transact the sale through our grandson Jackson. He did a fabulous job,” Hawkesby said.

Hawkesby-Lyne, who told OneRoof earlier this year that he’d first run around the estate when he was still in nappies, said today: “Ganma and Poppa had hoped it would go to a family who would appreciate the special uniqueness of the place.

“We had fantastic interest in it, but ultimately it went to the right people. They love it and want to cherish it the way Ganma and Poppa have.

“It was always going to be bittersweet, but this feels right.”





John Hawkesby, one of New Zealand's best-loved broadcasters, on Waiheke Island in 2014. Photo / Michael Craig





The Crossing overlooks Church Bay and enjoys stunning views. Photo / Supplied

Hawkesby-Lyne said the sale was the biggest of his career so far. “But I had a real sense of responsibility to get this right for my grandparents. It’s been an absolute labour of love, given the home carries so many special memories,” he told OneRoof.

“Yeah it’s bittersweet, but we’ve elicited a great result for them, so I’m stoked.”

Hawkesby has promised the family one final bash at the estate, which is known as The Crossing, before he and Joyce move to their downsizer home on the mainland.

Lyne added: “It’s always a great feeling when vendors get to smoothly transition out of such a special family home of so many years, onto the next stage.





Hawkesby has made a name for himself in the wine industry and his house boasts a vineyard and decent cellar. Photo / Supplied





The house sits on 1.99ha and has a rugged Australian texture mixed with French charm. Photo / Supplied

“We’re glad we’ve been able to serve them well and get them back on the mainland closer to family.

“Executing sales of properties of this calibre at this end of the market can be a high-stakes game but this has been a great outcome for John and Joyce and the purchasers.”

Hawkesby-Lyne had earlier told OneRoof that potential buyers could take advantage of his grandfather’s vineyard and produce their own wine.

“I think it’s one of the best properties on the island, built by one of the best builders on the island. It’s more than a property – it’s a lifestyle, once you’re there you don’t want to leave,” he said.

After he left TVNZ, Hawkesby turned his love of wine into a writing career and grew Syrah vines on the property, which overlooks the island's Church Bay.

