The Epsom home was Hawkesby's base during the 1999 TVNZ news "fiasco ", which saw him removed from his news-reading duties after only three weeks on air and TVNZ facing questions from then prime minister Helen Clark after it had to pay him out $5.57 million.

They sold the house in 2002 for $1.25 million and moved to Waiheke Island, where they built a homestead on the slopes of Church Bay.

Hawkesby and his wife Joyce lived in the four-bedroom villa, hidden behind a high wall, on Claude Road, in Epsom, for nearly 20 years.

The Auckland home that once belonged to former newsreader John Hawkesby is back on the market for sale .

Hawkesby turned his love of wine into a new writing and judging career. He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to broadcasting and the community in 2011.

The villa is being brought to auction on October 7 by Bayleys agents Joe Telford and Wei Wei Elder.





Former broadcaster John Hawkesby with his daughter, Newstalk ZB host Kate Hawkesby. Photo / Norrie Montgomery





The Claude Road property in Epsom was formerly owned by veteran broadcaster John Hawkesby. Photo / Supplied

The current owners have learned from him that once you move on you never really leave the Epsom house.

“When the house turned 100, John Hawkesby brought his kids over along with a bottle of champagne to celebrate,” owner Jenny says.

“The children of the owners before him once knocked on our door and asked if they could see what had been done to the house since they’d left.





It has four bedrooms and comes with a pool in a tropical setting/. Photo / Supplied

“It feels like they have once been caretakers of this home, and when it was our turn and they moved on, they remained intrinsically attached to this place. We feel the same. After almost 20 wonderful years, a big chunk of our hearts will remain here when we close the door behind us for the last time.”





When the house turned 100, John Hawkesby turned up with his children and a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Photo / Supplied

Built in 1907, the two-storey masonry villa has evolved over the years to suit a modern lifestyle but retaining much of its traditional features along the way.

Current owners Jenny and Phil felt drawn to the property long before they bought it almost 20 years ago.





The house comes with a couple of heirlooms including a coal scuttle featuring carvings that match the fireplace. Photo / Supplied

“We used to live just down the road and every time we strolled past, we’d often wonder what lay beyond the front wall,” Jenny says.



“One day, we peeked through the lattice gate and discovered a beautiful secret garden. When the home came on the market, we jumped at the chance to purchase it. Almost 20 years later, we often see other passers-by peek through to see what’s over the wall too.”





Before the current owners bought the Epsom property, they once peeked through the lattice gate and discovered a secret garden. Photo / Supplied

The house includes original floors, stained glass, and decorative ceilings with modern new kitchen appliances, stylish lighting, and an outdoor pool area that could look right at home in Bali.





The home has original floors, stained glass and decorative ceilings. Photo / Supplied

The house also comes with a couple of heirlooms that have been passed down from owner to owner since the home was first built: a big carved dresser and coal scuttle featuring carvings that match the fireplace.





