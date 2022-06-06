The next owners, Jenny and Phil, also lived in the property for 20 years before putting it on the market last year.

They sold the house in 2002 for $1.25 million and moved to Waiheke Island, where they built a homestead on the slopes of Church Bay.

Hawkesby and his wife Joyce lived in the four-bedroom villa, concealed behind a high wall, on Claude Road, in Epsom, for nearly 20 years.

The Auckland home that once belonged to former newsreader John Hawkesby is on the market for sale for the second time in less than a year.

It sold for more than $6m in October 2021, but is now for sale again.

Barfoot & Thompson listing agent Alex Baker said the new owners had a change of circumstance and had bought somewhere else, which is why it was on the market again.

Since purchasing it last year, the new owners had painted some of the rooms to lighten things up.

The 1907 two-storey masonry villa boasts formal and casual living and dining areas and a swimming pool set on 997sqm.

Baker said it was a captivating and charming property on a great street. “It’s a home that’s got great appeal and is really quite unique.”

It also offered development potential.





Former broadcaster John Hawkesby with his daughter, Newstalk ZB host Kate Hawkesby. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The previous owner Jenny told OneRoof last year that they felt drawn to the house well before they purchased it and had even once peeked through the lattice gate into the secret garden while on a stroll of the neighbourhood.

Even though people move on from the house – their connection to it remained, she said.

“When the house turned 100, John Hawkesby brought his kids over along with a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

“The children of the owners before him once knocked on our door and asked if they could see what had been done to the house since they’d left.”

They also felt like they played a caretaker role.

“After almost 20 wonderful years, a big chunk of our hearts will remain here when we close the door behind us for the last time.”





The kitchen is bright and has a classic rustic feel. Photo / Supplied

The Epsom home was Hawkesby's base in 1999 after TVNZ lured him away from TV3 only to sack him from his news-reading duties after only three weeks on air due ratings plummeting. TVNZ faced questions from then Prime Minister Helen Clark after it had to pay him out $5.57m for loss of earnings.

Hawkesby turned his love of wine into a new writing and judging career. He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting and the community in 2011.



The house also comes with a couple of heirlooms - a big carved dresser and coal scuttle featuring carvings that match the fireplace - that have been passed down from owner to owner since the home was first built.

The villa is to be sold at auction on June 22 by Alex Baker and Cindy Jiang, of Barfoot & Thompson.