Listing agent Amy Gayford, of Harcourts, says along with the price the picturesque holiday spot of Tairua may have lured people to the listing for a unit she says is a great investment opportunity.

A one-bedroom “waterfront getaway” in a lodge in the Coromandel town of Tairua with an asking price of $440,000 is at the top of the list.

The islands, in the Far North and the Hauraki Gulf, will, when sold, no doubt fetch a pretty penny – but the listing which has captured the most views is a much cheaper option, although it still has water views.

The most-viewed listings on OneRoof so far this year run a gamut of price brackets and locations and include the sale of not one but two islands, one of which is being marketed by a former deputy prime minister.

In Paku Lodge, the unit has water views and glorious sunsets from the private balcony. Buyers get to use the unit when they want with onsite managers taking care of bookings which Gayford says will bring in an income.

She says this is not a timeshare arrangement. “Basically, you own that particular unit outright. You have a certain amount of time during the year free to use it as you wish, or you don’t have to use it, but the rest of the time you generate income from people coming in visiting.”

Tairua has a beachy vibe and everything is at your doorstep, plus the unit can be bought by people from overseas.

The beach features again with number two on the list, which is another affordable property, this time in Whanganui and on the market for $600,000.



Harcourts agent Shannon Jury says there are actually four two-bedroom townhouses on freehold titles on offer but they are selling off-plan and while the listing is attracting a lot of eyes, buyers don’t want to wait for the build.



“It’s a good price, a good location, nice and close to the beach but people, especially when they downsize, tend to want them already built because they want to sell and move in straight away.

“You get a lot of enquiry but once you tell people there’s a length of time between signing your contract and moving into your house that’s when you lose the interest unfortunately.”





Most viewed No.2: 9-11 Egmont Street in Castlecliff, Whanganui, has a $600,000 price tag and is just a walk to the beach.





Most viewed No.3: Motuekaiti Island, in Kaeo, Far North, is one of two private islands to make the list.





Most viewed No.4: This three-bedroom delight at 3477 Porangahau Road, in Porangahau, Central Hawke's Bay, is still for sale.

One of the islands on offer is 3.34-hectare Motuekaiti Island in Kaeo, which is being marketed by Bayleys as price by negotiation.

The listing states that with “absolutely stunning crystal-clear water and a sandy beach, you could be in Fiji”.



Listing agents John Greenwood, Irene Bremner and Janak Darji say the island is just north of Matauri Bay and less than 10 minutes by helicopter from Paihia.

They describe it as a perfectly shaped cone with a protected sandy beach facing west away from all the prevailing winds and while there is no accommodation the freehold land title is “begging for Robinson Crusoe to build his escape here”.

The next island getting a fair few eyeballs is Motuketekete, a nearly 24-hectare island in the Hauraki Gulf with a $12 million price tag.

This one is being marketed by former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett from Bayleys along with Kellie Bissett and Greenwood.





Most viewed No.5: This two-storey house on Woodfern Crescent, in Titirangi, Auckland, was snapped up in May after racking up the eyeballs.





Most viewed No.6: One of Auckland's oldest fire stations and now converted into a stylish home, this property sold in April. It came with its own fire truck.

Bennett, who is now Bayleys national director for customer engagement, told OneRoof last month while the island has a remote feel the sparkling lights of the mainland can still be seen.

The island has been in the same family since 1907 and has a classic Kiwi two-bedroom bach with a generator and water supply.

Greenwood said 90% of enquiry had come from New Zealanders with the rest from New Zealanders based overseas, with most looking at building a humble dwelling, not a palace.

“They’re thinking of the next 100 years as a family estate, like our original owners”.

Number four on the most-viewed list is a 1910 three-bedroom character cottage in Central Hawke's Bay on a 3269sqm site.

Property Brokers agents Molly Baldwin and Jane Hamilton are marketing the property as having been a dream lifestyle for the current owners, saying the property is someone’s chance to escape to the country to live a charming life growing vegetables and flowers with a few sheep and chickens to tend.



There’s a sprawling country-style garden and a couple of well-fenced paddocks, and the house has been lovingly upgraded with a modern country-style kitchen.

In Auckland, Titirangi features twice in the top 10 most-viewed listings. One offering was on Woodfern Crescent and has recently sold.

The property was marketed by Glovers as having challenges but priced accordingly, and highlighted the location as being one of the best in Titirangi with easy access to the village and quality schools.



The other property in Titirangi was on Scenic Drive. It sold last month, and was the home of Lorde producer Joel Little. It also has a secret recording studio.





Most viewed No.7: The Titirangi home sold by Lorde producer Joel Little in May was a hit with property hunters.





Most viewed No.8: Motuketekete Island, a 24-hectare Hauraki Gulf island less than 15 minutes from Auckland by helicopter, is billed as a private paradise.

Another in the top 10 was one of Auckland’s oldest fire stations, in Mt Roskill, which had been transformed into a stylish home and which came with a vintage fire engine called Flick.

It sold for an undisclosed sum in April but for more than its 2021 CV of $2.4m with interest coming from around the country.



Another listing that attracted a lot of views was a DIY replica medieval castle, in Te Awamutu, Waikato, which comes with battlements, a tower and a swimming pool.

A property in Cashmere, Christchurch, which has attracted a lot of eyeballs is a grand 11-bedroom property at 141 Hackthorne Road.

For sale by negotiation and marketed by Bayleys agent Jo Grams, the property is a Christchurch icon. Grams says the “sumptuously renovated” 1920s mansion surveys the city and luxuriates in panoramic views.







Most viewed No.9: A DIY passion project, this "medieval" castle for sale sits on 4980sqm of landscaped gardens in Moxham Road, in Te Awamutu, Waikato.





Most viewed No.10: This house on Bracken Street, in Whakatane, Bay of Plenty, sold in May after attracting huge interest.

It stands in contrast to a modern five-bedroom property, which has drawn eyes to Moetapu Bay in Marlborough.



Bayleys agents are marketing this property, for sale by deadline sale, as “impressive beachfront architecture”, describing it as a masterpiece in a league of its own.



Over the way in Tasman, a $7.1m property at the entrance to the Abel Tasman National Park is being marketed by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents as perfectly matched to its pristine surroundings, enjoying complete privacy above the crystal-clear waters of Tasman Bay at the top of the South Island.

At the other end of the spectrum, an “as is where is” house in Southland with a CV of $115,000 sold in March after garnering plenty of views.



