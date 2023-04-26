Listing agent Annabel Marshall, from Bayleys, was unable to disclose any details of the sale, but told OneRoof the property had sold above CV and that that the buyer got the vendors’ 1966 Bedford Fire Truck, named Flick, as part of the deal.

The property, which has a 2021 CV of $2.4 million, sold for an undisclosed sum after a surge of interest from buyers across the country.

The former fire house on Mount Albert Road, in Mount Roskill, Auckland, had been transformed into a stylish four-bedroom family home, after it had been decommissioned as a working fire station.

One of Auckland’s oldest fire station buildings has sold, with the buyer also taking possession of a vintage fire engine that came with the property.

“It was amazing how many people knew about the property. We had lots of ex-firemen come to the open homes. They had amazing stories and it was obviously very special to have them through. We also had two sisters who had lived in the married quarters when their dad was fire chief,” she said.

Marshall said as tempting as it was, she couldn’t allow visitors to try out the fire pole, added by the vendors after the original was removed for health and safety reasons.



She said interest came not just from buyers interested in an extended family home, but also from film and production companies, commercial operators and buyers looking at offices or home and income potential.

The property was sold by the Marshall family (no relation to the listing agent), who told OneRoof last month about their mission to restore and transform the station after it had fallen into disrepair.





The interiors are influenced by the building's past life. Photo / Supplied





The owners took inspiration from the original architect's plans for the station. Photo / Supplied

The family – Nigel, Bev, their adult son Jolon and his partner Rebecca – said the overhaul of fire station “wasn’t for the faint-hearted”.

“The station had been closed for several years after the brigade moved to Onehunga, with squatters along the way leaving loads of graffiti and a leaking roof,” Nigel said.

They said they had been thrilled to find the original plans for the station, drawn up by renowned Arts and Crafts architect Arthur Palmer, and found them hugely helpful when bringing the building back to life.





One of the bathrooms is a cute purple hue. Photo / Supplied





There is parking space for the car and the fire truck. Photo / Supplied

“It was a real family affair,” Nigel said. “Jolon and I did the more physical stuff, Bev and Rebecca designed the interiors and Rebecca developed the garden.

“Although it wasn’t habitable in 2011, it was still a sturdy structure built of reinforced double brick, with a solid plaster finish."

