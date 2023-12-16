Their dream home, which they named Casa Del Sol, was then brought to life by Red Architecture with Grimshaw designing the interior.

Owner Monica Grimshaw told OneRoof her and husband Justin’s vision was to incorporate the traditional Mediterranean aesthetic into a new build to cleverly create a modern Mediterranean home.

The unique building with curved joinery, recessed wall shelves, Venetian plastered walls and curved doorways is a unique sight at 16 Rangitahi Road in Raglan’s newest subdivision.

A Raglan home that featured in multiple glossy magazines and has its own Instagram account due to its unique style inspired by summers spent on the Mediterranean coast is asking for $2.2 million.

The couple used materials from all corners of the world to make sure they had the right fittings and fixtures, eventually sourcing the handmade terracotta tiles from Mexico and the lighting from Italy and Morocco.

The build was well documented on Casa Del Sol’s own Instagram page and once completed was featured in Your Home and Garden where the couple revealed they decided to build the Mediterranean home while living in Raglan during the first lockdown in 2020.



They found an elevated waterfront site which they believed to be one of the best in the new Rangitahi subdivision just five minutes from Raglan’s town centre. Once completed it will have 600 sections and its own community facilities including a tennis court, pool and childcare centre. The subdivision has an extensive list of covenants which includes a no-cat rule as part of its commitment to be environmentally friendly.

The Grimshaws said they loved that the northwest-facing home was just a stone’s throw from the water and had expansive views out to Mount Karioi and the golf course.





The home's unique features include some curved doorways and joinery. Photo / Supplied





The property has expansive water views. Photo / Supplied

But despite the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home being less than two years old, the couple have decided it is time to sell. They already have another new build lined up to showcase their design skills.



The home had been listed for sale earlier in the year, but Ray White listing agent Julie Hanna said the couple were very motivated about selling now that they had their sights set on their next project.

“Monica has certainly got that design flair and wants to explore all those skills she’s got and do another one. She’s done that one, she’s done it beautifully and now they are motivated to do it again.”

The property had featured in so many magazines because it was unique and the perfect subject to photograph and showcase homewares, she said.

It “screamed class and designer”, Hanna said, and had unobstructed water views of both the golf course and the mountain, and could not be built out.

More recently Rangitahi has been attracting young families due to the growing amenities on offer such as frisbee golf, boardwalks, communal boardwalks and tennis courts that are currently under development, and Hanna said this would make a perfect family home.





The terracotta tiles used in the bathroom were handmade in Mexico. Photo / Supplied

“Although the sections aren’t humongous, it (Rangitahi) offers all of that recreation area in a safe environment plus so close to town. It’s not only retirees wanting that sort of location, I’ve had people say ‘I want to bring our young family over there’. It’s attracting them more than anything at the moment,” Hanna said.



Bayleys salesperson Mark Frost is also selling several properties in Rangitahi including one at 5 Rangitahi Road which is across the road from the water and last sold in March 2022 for $1.85m. The cedar exterior was in keeping with the natural design elements encouraged by the developers.



Frost said the area originally attracted people from Raglan wanting modern homes, but now there was a mix of holiday homeowners and people from around the Waikato also buying there.

“There’s a lot of cool spaces around Raglan, but Rangitahi does offer a modern type set-up.”

Homes in the Rangitahi start from $1.1m and there are some new homes under construction which would be close to the $3m price tag.



