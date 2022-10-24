Ray White Raglan salesperson Julie Hanna said the Te Ahiwa Rd home is the largest sale for a house on that land size in Raglan.

Another property on Wainui Road that sold in March this year for $2.6m holds the title for the third biggest sale in the area.

The Te Ahiawa Rd lifestyle property sold at a Ray White auction last week, just falling several hundred thousand dollars short of taking the crown of highest sale price for the region which is held by a much larger 20.4ha lifestyle property on Maungatawhiri Rd that sold for $3.8m in November last year.

An exclusive Raglan property that was described as a “dream house in a dream location” has sold under the hammer for $3.332m, making it the highest sale in the sought-after beach town this year.

The property sold for more than double its rateable value of $1.48m.

There were four people bidding on the property at the auction with three battling it out until the end.

“They were only within thousands away from each other. So, it was a true indication of what the market was willing to pay because I had three people bidding themselves away at another thousand.”

The successful bidder was a Raglan local, but Hanna said the property attracted interest from all over including people from overseas with New Zealand residency, Auckland and Hamilton.

“It’s a very beautiful property, it’s in an amazing location, it has got everything you would need.”

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a 9425sqm section at the foot of Mt Karioi and has impressive views of the ocean, harbour and rural landscape below.





A colourful bach for sale at 5 Robertson Street, in Raglan. Photo / Supplied

Stand-out features include the heated magnesium pool complete with a pool house with shower and toilet, an eight-person spa pool and firepit.

The property had been set-up for open plan living and, according to its listing, the “superbly designed, next-level home” took first prize when it came to perfection.

Hanna said the beautiful bush plantings created a feeling of privacy, despite it being a short seven-minute drive to the Raglan cafes and restaurants.

“Once you are there you don’t know the rest of the world is there really.”

The latest auction showed that the market is still “buoyant and bubbly” and people are still enjoying Raglan no matter what is happening in the Wellington and Auckland property markets, she said.

“Raglan is sort of holding in there.”

But it is not just the high-end houses in demand as Hanna is seeing demand for properties in all parts of the market.

A colourful artwork at 5 Robertson Street in Raglan is going to auction next month and Hanna said is something every artist should view.

“It’s an art trail in itself.”

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom had impressive views and was a one-of-a kind for Raglan, she said.

Bayleys salesperson Mark Frost, who specialises in Raglan, said while there is less demand for house in the entry level under $1m price range, buyers in both the $1m to $2m and $2m plus bracket are still actively looking.



However, it is not that common for properties in the higher price range to come to the market as there are not that many around and people tended to hold onto them, he said.

“Above that $2m up into the $3m range those properties don’t come on very often so they are always sought-after when they do.”

A modern “one-of-a-kind" three-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront property on what is described as one of Raglan’s golden miles is being sold by auction next month and would be suitable for a permanent residence or holiday home.

Frost has also listed an exclusive waterfront property on Wainui Rd above Manu Bay which he said would also suit buyers in the higher-end of the market.



Frost said there also seems to be a growing trend of semi-retired people wanting a lock-up and leave home in Raglan which is why they were seeing increasing demand for brand new townhouses in the new Rangitahi Peninsula subdivision.

There are 11 brand new townhouses designed by Red Architecture for sale at the moment priced between $1.1m and $1.6m.