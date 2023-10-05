His last exhibition before he died documented Auckland’s wild party scene in Piha in the 1960s. The Titirangi Te Uru gallery show was hosted by friend and fellow West Auckland celebrity Sir Bob Harvey.

Loot was one of New Zealand’s original paparazzi photographers as well as noted artist and musician.

The three-bedroom bush property at 216 Scenic Drive, in Titirangi , was owned by Arne Loot, who died in July aged 99.

The West Auckland house of a legendary Kiwi photographer has hit the market for sale.

“Arne Loot was a legend in the late 50s and swinging 60s as the paparazzi of the rich and famous. No VIP party was without his selective wicked camera. He had a brilliant creative eye for the right image. His black and white photographs are now historic records of the time,” he said.

Loot, he said, was “always the man about town ... he was never without beautiful top fashion models on his arm”.

Sir Bob recalled that Loot hand-built 216 Scenic Drive, saying it was his pride and joy. It was also the place for his own private parties, at which no cameras were permitted.

“Arne Loot lived a life of talent style and taste,” Sir Bob said.

Loot’s home is being brought to auction on October 29 by Ray White agents Todd Smith and Grant Harvey.

The house, on 1535sqm of land, has a CV of $1.1 million but the agents said so far price feedback was from $750,000. “It is a deceased estate, so it must and will be sold,” Smith said.

Dutchman Loot arrived in New Zealand in 1952, and found work as a portrait photographer, working with Auckland Art Gallery, Peter Webb Galleries, Art New Zealand magazine and advertising agencies. He began building his one-of-a-kind house on 216 Scenic Drive, Titirangi, in 1959.



Photographer Tatiana Harper, of Titirangi’s Upstairs Gallery, became friends with Loot after they both exhibited in a 2015 show. She set up his website and is now facing the daunting task of cataloguing boxes of his work. Loot was a docent at the gallery through until his late 80s, and Harper said on weekly visits to his home she’d often find Loot on the roof making repairs.





Dutch photographer Arne Loot began building the house in 1959, adding on more stages through until the late 1970s. Photo/ Supplied





The light-filled living room was used as a photography studio and featured artworks from his friends. Photo / Supplied





The living room today now opens to a conservatory and has views across the bush. Photo / Supplied

“He was a very staunch Dutchman, very meticulous and particular, very keen to build things himself. He always painted them brown,” she said.

While much of Loot’s possessions have been cleared from the house, Harper recalled artworks by many famous artists, including works by Gordon Walters. Northland artist Hundertwasser was a frequent visitor.

“His house was a break for other artists, and he worked there. He was a jazz guitar musician, so he was always asked to parties as the photographer and musician.”

Smith laughed that despite Loot’s claims of a rule-breaking build, there are records of consents for the three stages of the artist’s house build from 1959, 1967 and 1977. “He apparently used to tell anyone who would listen that he built the home without council’s knowledge and that he was a bit of a rebel,” he told OneRoof.

“So we were very relieved to find it was a case of ‘never let the truth get in the way of a good story’ on Arne’s part as there are building permit approvals to support the homes stage by stage development.

“From the photos we’ve got, it looks like he was living in one part while he built the other. The last thing to go in was the studio, still a very basic place at the end of the house.





The meticulous owner built the brick snug and shelving around it. Photo / Supplied





The dining room features more brick and timber panelling. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen has a hand-built copper sink. Photo / Supplied

“It actually has a pulley system in the roof to open panels and let more light in through skylights in the roof.”

Smith said over time the garden and bush had overgrown the striking mid-century house, but early photos show that after a good clear out of foliage, the living rooms could once again be flooded with light.

“He shot a lot of pictures in that lounge, and you can see the light is amazing, even in black and white.”

The agents recommend buyers do their due diligence on the property.

Smith said he had already received interest from developers to renovate and restore the house. “Because of the ridgeline [regulations] and heritage protections, you’d have to work with what there is although you could possibly go up and still protect the neighbours’ light,” he said.





The house is tucked in the bush, accessed by a bridge stairway.





The house is built towards the sun and views. Photo / Supplied

Another famous Titirangi photographer’s house, the Ron Sang-designed home of Brian Brake on Scenic Drive, sold for $4.5m in 2020. It had been extensively renovated a decade or so ago, with the vendors paying just $1.8m for it in 2012.



Loot’s L-shaped house has two living rooms and a sunroom. The split-level centre of the house includes a small kitchen, complete with copper bench, overlooking a classic 1970s brick-lined snug and fireplace.

The sunny glass-wrapped living room and a conservatory, added later, get the best views across the bush.

Beside the kitchen, the dining room boasts a brick stove. The one bathroom is a throwback of pink fixtures and carpeted floors. The upstairs main bedroom opens to a second roomy lounge that Loot used as a studio, while under the house is another pair of bedrooms and a small darkroom/workshop. Various decks and sheds are dotted around the property, including the cages for Loot’s beloved gekko collection.

“Our owner has built a tribute to all that Titirangi once stood for – freedom of spirit, creativity and individuality,” the agents said in their listing.

- 216 Scenic Drive, Titirangi, Auckland goes to auction October 29.





