Smith said the house was fully consented through its three stages of expansion through to 1977, despite Loot’s claims of a rule-breaking, but buyers were not ready to put their hands up for the end-of-October auction. The place had a CV of $1.1 million.

Loot, who died in July aged 99, was one of New Zealand’s original paparazzi photographers as well as a noted artist and musician. His last show at Titirangi’s Te Uru gallery which featured Auckland’s wild party scenes in Piha in the 1960s, was hosted by friend and fellow West Auckland celebrity Sir Bob Harvey.

The stylish but original condition mid-century house on Scenic Drive, Titirangi, Arne Loot began building by hand in 1959 had been on the market since the end of September, but the sale was just finalised said the Ray White agent who marketed the property, Todd Smith.

The West Auckland house of a legendary photographer has sold last for $750,000.

“We had two offers for the property,” Smith said.

“The winning offer was from the right people, you know, they have a vision for the house. He’s a chippy and they just love the feeling of the place and want to carry on the legacy that Arne had.

“It took a little more to get it over the line, but eventually it happened and they were just fantastic,” he said, adding that the beneficiaries of Loot’s estate were happy to let the new buyers into the house before the sale finally settled later this month to begin work.

“They were really keen, so the buyers have been going at it since this weekend.” The agent and family were keen to see what the new buyers do to the place.

“We’ve got bated breath. They’re going to invite us through and have a look. They’ve been hours at the property already, talking about the things that they can do.”





Dutch photographer Arne Loot began building the house in 1959, adding on more stages until the late 1970s. Photo/ Supplied





The light-filled living room was used as a photography studio and featured artworks from his friends. Photo / Supplied





The living room today now opens to a conservatory and has views across the bush. Photo / Supplied

Smith said that Loot’s family had also invited some guests to buy some of the artwork and select pieces left in the house.



“So even though people weren’t buying the house, his pieces went to friends and family.”

Smith earlier said over time the garden and bush had overgrown the striking mid-century house, but original photos show that after a good clear out of foliage, the living rooms could once again be flooded with light.

“Arne shot a lot of pictures in that lounge, and you can see the light is amazing, even in black and white.”

At the time he was marketing the property Smith noted that because of the ridgeline [regulations] and heritage protections, renovators would have to work with the current building.

“Although you could possibly go up and still protect the neighbours’ light,” he said.





The meticulous owner built the brick snug and shelving around it. Photo / Supplied





The house is tucked in the bush, accessed by a bridge stairway. Photo / Supplied

Loot’s L-shaped house, reached by a boardwalk through the bush, has two living rooms and a sunroom. The split-level centre of the house includes a small kitchen, complete with copper bench, overlooking a classic 1970s brick-lined snug and fireplace.



The sunny glass-wrapped living room and a conservatory, added later, get the best views across the bush.

Beside the kitchen, the dining room boasts a brick stove. The one bathroom is a throwback of pink fixtures and carpeted floors. The upstairs main bedroom opens to a second roomy lounge that Loot used as a studio, while under the house is another pair of bedrooms and a small darkroom/workshop. Various decks and sheds are dotted around the property, including the cages for Loot’s beloved gecko collection.

“Our owner has built a tribute to all that Titirangi once stood for – freedom of spirit, creativity and individuality,” the agents said in their listing.

The price, and kudos, does not match that of another famous Titirangi photographer’s house, the Ron Sang-designed home of Brian Brake. That house, also on Scenic Drive, sold for $4.5m in 2020. It had been extensively renovated a decade or so ago, with the vendors paying just $1.8m for it in 2012.

