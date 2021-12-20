“Three of the four bidders were from other parts of Auckland – Mount Roskill, Kingsland, Remuera. The buyers are businesspeople from Remuera, they want to use it as a multi-generational family home. They’ve got family living in the area, and kids coming back from overseas.

“West Auckland is proving itself, it’s good for all of us,” Smith told OneRoof.

Ray White’s Craig Smith, who marketed the Huia Road property on 1.68 hectares with Richard Cadness, said the price was second only to the $9.55m record set five years ago for a seven-bedroom 880sqm waterfront mansion on Kauri Point, Laingholm. That Kauri Point mansion is now selling for an asking price of $8.975m by the estate of the now-deceased owner.

A sprawling 730sqm French-style mansion in Titirangi set the year’s West Auckland house price record when it sold under the hammer on Saturday for $6.9 million.

“They own lots of properties, but with the tennis court, swimming pool, all those living rooms, this will be the family hub.”





The five-bedroom home on Huia Road, Titirangi, was bought by a city family planning to use it as a multi-generational family hub. Photo / Supplied

Smith said that only buyers expecting to pay over $5m had appointments to see the home, with viewers coming from most parts of the city.

He had earlier told OneRoof the home “still represents excellent value for money when you consider what this calibre of property would command around central Auckland.”

The five-bedroom masonry mansion was designed by architect Pierre du Toit for its current owners and completed in 2000. Its extensive facilities include a full-sized tennis court, swimming pool, spa, poolside pavilion, spacious office and substantial entertainment/billiards room complete with a wet bar and wine cellar.





The house included a billiards room and bar opening off the pool complex. Photo / Supplied

Last year’s record price for Titirangi was $4.5m paid for the iconic Scenic Drive home known as the Brake House, sold by Graham and Ollie Wall of Wall Real Estate. The 1970s Ron Sang-designed house had been extensively renovated a decade or so ago, with the vendors paying just $1.8m for it eight years ago.

The sale settles in February, Smith said, giving the owners one last summer in the resort before they downsize for more travel and golf.





A Kauri Point Road mansion, just 10 minutes out of Titirangi, is asking $8.975m. It sold five years ago for $9.55m, the area's record. Photo/ Supplied

Contesting the record may be the high-end Titirangi property, an Andre Hodgskin architect-designed house on 34 and 34A Arapito Road, marketed by Ray White agents Ross Hawkins and Lisa Anderson. The property, which has a 2017 ratings valuation of $5m, sits on an immaculately landscaped 5686sqm bush site on a waterfront headland overlooking the Manukau Harbour.





An Andre Hodgskin four-bedroom property on 5686sqm of landscaped bush is on the market on Arapito Road, Titirangi. Photo / Supplied

A second building pad, where the original bungalow once stood, can also be built on, and the property is being pitched as potential to extend as a lodge or high-end accommodation business.

Hawkins said: “Prices are getting so high in the eastern suburbs people are looking further afield for lifestyle.”

