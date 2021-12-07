Paul Sissons, of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, who has been marketing the extensive property with pool, boat shed and tennis court since October, said buyers would “get change out of $9m."

The property set the west Auckland record five years when it sold for $9.55m, but is now selling for an asking price of $8.975m by the estate of the now-deceased owner.

The top price is being asked for a sprawling seven-bedroom 880sqm mansion on a 7234sqm site on a waterfront promontory on Kauri Point Road, Laingholm, about 10 minutes out of Titirangi village.

A handful of properties in west Auckland’s Titirangi and Laingholm are likely to break price records when they sell for between $6 million and close to $9m.

“I’ve been asked to present all offers, you won’t pay more. Everyone who’s stepped into it describes it as voluminous."



Sissons said that interest has come from locals with homes in the city and an expat Kiwi waiting for an MIQ slot to travel home to view the property. He added that because of its sensitive coastal land designation, it can sell to only Kiwis or buyers from Australia or Singapore without Overseas Investment Office approval.

“If you picked this property up and put it in town, I’d hate to think what it would cost. But people are seeing now, you just drive to Titirangi and through the Waitakeres, you’re 10 minutes from the village, you’ve got your own boat shed for the Sea Legs.”





A five-bedroom home on 1.68ha on Titirangi's Huia Road is attracting interest well above $5m. It goes to auction December 18. Photo / Supplied

Sissons said buyers were likely to use this as their country base, with perhaps a flat in town for work or entertainment a couple of days a week.

Ray White agent Craig Smith could beat Sissons to the 2021 price record with a 1.68-hectare estate on 35 Huia Road, Titirangi he is bringing to auction December 18.

The sprawling five-bedroom 700sqm Mediterranean-style home, has garaging for six cars, a tennis court, pool, spa, billiards room and wine cellar.

"We anticipate it will be the most expensive home ever sold in Titirangi and it will still represent excellent value for money when you consider what this calibre of property would command around central Auckland,” Smith said.

“We’ve already had serious interest well over $5m, and expect it to go for more than that.”

Smith said that this year he is seeing more and more central and eastern suburbs buyers head west for both the lifestyle and the value.

“I’d say 50% of our buyers now are people moving out west.





The most recent record price was $4.5m for the Brake House, an architectural classic on Scenic Drive, Titirangi. Photo / Supplied

“In May we sold a four-bedroom house on 3000sqm on Paturoa Road for $2.47m at auction that we’d expected to go for $1.8m."

But Titirangi is now attracting city buyers with city-sized budgets.

“All six bidders were from the city – Grey Lynn, Sandringham, all from at least 10km outside of Titirangi.

“The buyer from Grey Lynn was sick of constantly missing out with prices there.

“And it’s the same with Huia Road, we’ve got people from Remuera looking at a second home or family retreat. Compared to what you’d get in central for $5m or $6m this is amazing value.”

The 12-month Titirangi record price is $4.5 million paid last December for the iconic Scenic Drive home known as the Brake House, sold by Graham and Ollie Wall of Wall Real Estate. The 1970s Ron Sang-designed house had been extensively renovated a decade or so ago, with the vendors paying just $1.8m for it eight years ago.

OneRoof data shows that Titirangi's average property value has risen 8.1% ($111,000) in the last three months to $1.474m, while Waitakere's overall average property value grew 8.4% to $1.244m, but Smith said prices on higher-end properties were moving faster than that.

“Prices are really moving here,” Smith said. “A beautifully renovated bungalow right in the village that I sold 18 months ago for $2m – a very strong price back then – would easily get $3m now.”

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins is also listing an extraordinary architectural gem on 34 and 34A Arapito Road. The property, which has a 2017 ratings valuation of $5m, sits on an immaculately landscaped 5686sqm bush site on a waterfront headland overlooking the Manukau Harbour.





An architectural classic by Andre Hodgkins on a landscaped 5686sqm bush site on Arapito Road is for sale by negotiation. Photo / Supplied

The owners commissioned a cutting-edge, four-bedroom guesthouse/retreat from leading architect Andre Hodgkins, designed so that the top and bottom levels of the house are completely self-contained for guests. Hawkins said a second building pad, where the original bungalow once stood, can also be built on, and the property is being pitched as potential to extend as a lodge or high-end accommodation business.

“There is only this sort of luxury lodge on Waiheke, but this is such a close drive from the city. People are looking within the Auckland boundary because if there are more of these lockdowns, they want to get to their holiday places.”

Hawkins said this modern-day version of the classic Brake House represents very good value compared to other beach, central or lifestyle suburbs.

“Prices are getting so high in the eastern suburbs people are looking further afield for lifestyle,” he said.

- Additional reporting Sandra Goodwin, Leigh Bramwell















