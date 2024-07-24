“We had huge numbers coming through the home. People were fascinated by it,” he said, adding that there had been a lot of interest following the OneRoof news article on the listing.

Ray White Mount Eden agent Josh Powell, who marketed the Landscape Road property with colleague Robyn Ellson, was unable to disclose the sale price but told OneRoof the new owners were young first-home buyers.

The two-bedroom unit, designed by modernist architect Franz Iseke, hit the market in April and attracted strong buyer interest, with those going through the open homes fascinated by its appearance.

A classic 1960s apartment in Auckland’s Mount Eden sold for an undisclosed sum this month after it was listed with price expectations of just over $900,000.

“We had multiple offers and we sold it to two lovely first-home buyers - a young couple. It was just meant to be."



The home had been nursed back to mid-century perfection by renowned Auckland photographer Chris Corson-Scott, son of the late artist Ian Scott.





The modernist apartment, originally built in 1966 by architect Franz Iseke, was reinvented by Pac Studio. Photo / Supplied





The handcrafted Moroccan Zellige tiles in the bathroom were sourced from New York. Photo / Supplied

Corson-Scott, who bought the apartment in 2019 for $805,000, told OneRoof in June that it was in a different league to most of the other units he had been looking at.

The artist employed Pac Studio and Fieldcraft to rework the property, moving the kitchen to create a distinct living room and relocating the bedrooms to the south side.

Powell said the restoration work had made an impression, telling OneRoof they even had architects come through the open homes to have a look.

“There’s definitely a love of mid-century design.”

He said the buyers were drawn to the apartment’s bold colours and mid-century vibe. “It’s quite easy to paint things white, but he [Corson-Scott] put his heart and soul into the home. He was bold and had done something creative.”





For sale by negotiation is a renovated mid-century home at 30 Kopiko Road, in Titirangi, Auckland. Photo / Supplied





For sale: 16 Harbour View Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland, was built for sailing legend James Davern. Photo / Supplied

Corson-Scott had commissioned the renovation for his benefit and only decided to sell after becoming "captivated" by a section in the Waitākere Ranges. The sale now means he can move on and start his next project.

Mid-century homes have a strong following in New Zealand, and typically attract a lot of interest when they come to market. One of the most striking for sale right now is 30 Kopiko Road, in Titirangi, Auckland. The four-bedroom home, which is listed with Harcourts, has a cantilevered ceiling and a stone fireplace.

Another mid-century gem, built for Kiwi sailing legend James Davern, is for sale at 16 Harbour View Road, in Auckland's Point Chevalier. The property, which has a 2021 CV of $5.2 million and is listed with Ray White, has its own boat ramp and boat house.



