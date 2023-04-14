The result was a property called Kilgour House, which is recognised in historical paperwork as being of superior craftsmanship and whose cantilevered stairwell has been featured in a book on New Zealand staircases.

The original owner, Dr Thomas Kilgour, a former Thames Mayor and president of the Thames School of Mines, commissioned Thomas Mahoney in 1896 to design for him a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the goldmine town.

The two-storey yellow home at 300 Queen Street, in Thames , was designed a Kiwi architect who, together with his father, created some of New Zealand's best-known buildings, including Auckland's Custom House, Auckland Grammar School and Baradene College.

A landmark villa, instantly recognisable to people passing through Thames to the Coromandel, has hit the market.

Harcourts listing agent Heather Howes said the villa, which has a 2020 RV of $730,000, would suit someone who loved character homes in a “friendly and quirky town”.

“It’s all about the style, the era, the history, the kind of furniture you would use.”

The home was remarkedly solid, she said, and had a large formal living room, family room with a side room, servery, butlers' kitchen and Aga. Other character features include a Tiffany replica chandelier and the Kauri woodwork.

“They just don’t make them like that any more, do they?” Howes said.

The current owners fell in love with the property six years ago but are selling the property after relocating to the South Island for work.





The cantilevered staircase has featured in a book about New Zealand staircases. Photo / Supplied





The home has a number of character features including the old Aga. Photo / Supplied

One of the owners is passionate about heritage buildings and has extensively researched the property leaving the information out on the dining table for potential buyers to look at while they are viewing the house.

As well as building Kilgour House, Thomas Mahoney designed several grand residences in Auckland as well Dilworth Terrace flats and what is now known as Baradene College.

His father, Edward, designed several large and high-profile Gothic-style churches, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Khyber Pass and St Andrews Anglican Church in Cambridge.

The property is priced by negotiation.

