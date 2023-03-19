He has poured in between $2.5m and $3m into restoring the 11-bedroom, 11-bathroom property back to exactly how it would have been when it was built in 1928.

The Christchurch-based Chinese businessman bought the grand estate, known as Hackthorne Gardens, in Cashmere in ‘as is, where is’ condition in 2015 after it has sustained some damage in the Christchurch earthquake.

But the owner’s plan to run it as a luxury accommodation for overseas businesspeople fell over during Covid when people couldn’t travel and he’s now selling it after losing motivation and passion for the project.

A sprawling 1920s mansion built as a stately Englishman’s residence and on sold to a disabled children’s charity for $1 has undergone a "no-expense spared’"multi-million-dollar renovation.

The 928sqm home, designed by renowned architect William Tengrove Senior, has a sprawling staircase, study, large entertaining areas including dedicated dining rooms, a modern backlit bar and a substantial commercial-grade kitchen.





The large sweeping staircase is one of a number of the original features still in the house. Photo / Supplied

The heritage-inspired décor includes Neo-Gregorian leaded-fanlights, wooden trims and four stunning chandelier light fixtures handing from the ceilings.

Bayleys listing agent Jo Grams said finding a property of this size and location in a fully renovated condition on a flat 4000 sqm section on top of Cashmere Hil is unusual.

“It is so rare to find a heritage home of such grandeur, maintained to the high standard of Hackthorne Gardens. It presents a truly inimitable opportunity for a new owner,” she said.

“It’s just the most beautiful spot when you get up there. You just want to get up there and you don’t want to leave.”

A viewing of the 938sqm house takes about an hour-and-a-half and potential buyers have considered a range of uses for it including a family home, business retreat or luxury bed and breakfast with a restaurant.

“It does have so many scopes and angles that you can make it to whatever you would like it to be.”

The home has had a colourful history and was built for prominent lawyer and philanthropist Archibald Henry Anthony who wanted a family home in the style of an Englishman’s stately residency.

Anthony sold the house in 1964 for $1 to disability service provider Hōhepa who used it as a boarding school for disabled children based on Steiner principles.





Hackthorne Gardens has been used as a family home, luxury bed and breakfast, boarding school, wedding venue and rest home. Photo / Supplied

It reverted back to a permanent residence in 1987 before changing ownership several times for a variety of uses including a luxury bed and breakfast, exclusive retirement home and finally a wedding venue until the earthquake struck.

Grams said: “The vendor is very, very motivated for a sale.”

In October last year, a property on Fendalton Road in Fendalton that had been in the same family for 25 years and was described as exuding old-world charm sold for $4.325m. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home came with its own private island overlooking the picturesque Mona Vale Gardens.

- 141 Hackthorne Road, in Cashmere, is on the market for sale by way of price by negotiation



