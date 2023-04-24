Heazlewood said the design of the houses was something special: “I don't think anyone [in Christchurch] has pushed the envelope quite as far. The internal specifications of the homes are like no other.”

The home and build packages at 67-71 Fendalton Road, in Fendalton , have been designed by Patterson Architects and are to be built by Milne Construction. Lot 3 in the development sits on 1399sqm.

Bayleys agent Adam Heazlewood expects the largest of six luxury homes in a new executive development next door to the heritage-listed Daresbury House will sell for well over $8 million.

A planned new-build home in one of Christchurch's wealthiest suburbs could end up smashing the city's sale price record.

He added: "With [lot 3], we're expecting it to sell above $8m. It's the overall specifications, location, what's included, the way it's been specified. There have been other sales at that level in Christchurch. I sold one home on Fendalton Road less than two years ago for $7.6m."

Heazlewood said the top of the market in Christchurch was still quite active. “There have been a number of high-end homes that are transacting well with strong competition. There’s still a surprising amount of activity for the right product.



“It goes to show the money is still there. It’s just got to be the right location and products, and the people will come.”

The highest settled sale price so far this year for Christchurch is $2.945m, for a 1970s property on Helmores Lane, in Merivale. However, that record is sure to be eclipsed by several recent sales that have yet to settle, including $3.925m for a four-bedroom new-build home on Shrewsbury Street, also in Merivale.

The highest sale price for a listed Christchurch property last year was $6.8m for a four-bedroom luxury home on Helmores Lane.







The 11-bedroom mansion at 141 Hackthorne Road, in Cashmere, is one of the grandest character homes for sale in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied





A five-bedroom English country-style home at 72 Chapter Street, in Merivale, comes with a tennis court. Photo / Supplied

Top-end buyers in Christchurch can also take their pick from more traditional, mansion-style homes. Bayleys agent Jo Grams has an 11-bedroom "Christchurch icon" for sale at 141 Hackthorne Road, in Cashmere.

The 938sqm house, which sits on a 4037sqm section that boasts English country-style gardens, had been used pre-Covid as boutique accommodation.



The near-100-year-old property, which is known locally as Hackthorne Gardens, is crying out for a buyer with vision, says Grams.

“I haven’t quite found that buyer yet. They may want to bring it back into a residential home and that would be incredible. But they would need to put a new kitchen in as it only has a commercial kitchen currently. Or someone might come in and run it as a business for boutique accommodation or weddings.”

Two grand character homes in nearby Merivale recently sold for an undisclosed sum, showing there is appetite for properties with historical pedigree and a commercial bent. The properties at 106-110 Papanui Road, in Merivale, had been used for commercial purposes and had a combined RV of just under $4m.





A modern apartment for sale at 52 Rotoiti Lane, in Northwood. Photo / Supplied





A swish four-bedroom home at 68 Garden Road, in Merivale, goes to auction on May 4. Photo / Supplied

Heazlewood also has a grand dame on his books - a five-bedroom character home at 72 Chapter Street, in Merivale. The 380sqm residence sits on a 2204sqm section that includes an outdoor pool and tennis court, and is for sale by negotiation.

Steve Ellis, of Bayleys Fendalton, says there are buyers out there "who just love the charm and the warmth of a character home" but "other people just want a double-glazed, completely insulated [modern] home".



Ellis is currently marketing a “super apartment” at 52 Rotoiti Lane, Northwood, which fits into the uber-modern category. The lakefront apartment has sweeping views over the Clearwater Golf Course out to the Southern Alps. “You’ve got the whole lifestyle,” says Ellis.

“There are three options. You’ve got a smaller apartment, a larger apartment, then you have the option to turn one whole floor into a super apartment at circa five mill. We have a plan to do that.”

The super apartment would be 390sqm in size.

The five-story luxury apartment block is built predominantly in timber, says Ellis, “so it’s very green and very sustainable”.





An artist's impression of the planned home at 19 Glandovey Road, in Fendalton. Photo / Supplied

Also strikingly modern are the grand designs at 19 Glandovey Road, in Fendalton. The 1163sqm plot of land, which is being sold by Harcourts agent Cameron Bailey, comes with plans for an architectural four-bedroom, three-living home with five-car garaging, completed by designHOME and Morgan Architecture.

For those looking for a modern luxury home that's move-in ready, there is 68 Garden Road, in Merivale. The four-bedroom home, which is listed with Bayleys agents Sarah Eastmond and Chris Jones, has been designed by Tim Dagg, from Sheppard + Rout, and features interiors by award-winning designer Davinia Sutton. It has an RV of $5.28m, and goes to auction on May 4.

