A Northland couple fell in love with the property after it popped up on their social media feed online and made a conditional offer.

Harcourts listing agent Heather Howes said the historic home attracted interest from character lovers living outside the area.

The two-storey yellow character home on Queen Street, built in the late 1800s, is a common sight for people passing through Thames to the Coromandel.

A landmark villa designed by a famous architect responsible for some of New Zealand’s best and oldest buildings has sold for $900,000.

Read more:

- Everyone wanted the land: 'Tear-down' Waihi bach sells for $1.855m

- Whangamata’s most expensive bach this year: Beach home sells for $3.22m

- $1 reserve beach home ends up selling for $375,000

“They weren’t even looking at property. She fell in love with it from up there, but unfortunately it (their home) didn’t get sold in time and got gazumped.”

It was a Tauranga couple who also saw its potential and planned to restore it to its former glory that ended up buying it. Part of their plan is to re-paint the house inside and out early next year, she said.

“They love historical houses and they are going to pour some love, money and attention on it ... They want to restore her back into being a grand old lady.”





The cantilevered staircase has featured in a book about New Zealand staircases. Photo / Supplied





The old Aga is one of the character features still remaining in the villa. Photo / Supplied

The sold sticker went on the property in September, but it only recently settled. The property has a 2020 RV of $730,000 and last changed hands for $701,000, property records show.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom villa was designed by Thomas Mahoney in 1896 who, together with his father, created some of New Zealand’s best-known buildings including Auckland’s Custom House, Auckland Grammar School and Baradene College.

The stately home was originally owned by former Thames Mayor and president of the Thames School of Mines Dr James Kilgour.

The property, named Kilgour House, is recognised in historical paperwork as being of superior craftsmanship. Its cantilevered stairwell has also featured in a book on New Zealand staircases.

It also has room to park a campervan, which Howes said was often a big drawcard for those looking to move to Thames.





A renovated miners cottage at 805 Queen Street, in Thames, is also looking for a new owner. Photo / Supplied

Howes is also marketing a renovated miners cottage at 805 Queen Street, in Thames, which has an asking price of $665,000. While a 1930s four-bedroom, two-bathroom with Art Deco plaster ceilings at 8 Sawmill Road, in Thames, that is on a larger 1119sqm section is being auctioned by Bayleys next week.

Howes said a lot of people moving to the former goldmine town are from Tauranga and want to escape the traffic. The Thames Hospital was also a big selling factor for the town especially with those looking to relocate from Whitianga.

“People are less stressed here. I also say, ‘hey we’ve got no parking meters, we’ve got no parking wardens, we’ve got no traffic lights, so you are pretty much left alone’ ... and people are friendly.”

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Thames



