The lodge was set up by locals about 30 years ago first as a café where they could grab a coffee and scone before eventually evolving into the 26-room lodge it is today.

The four-star Awaroa Lodge in Abel Tasman National Park sits inland from the Awaroa Beach, known as The People’s Beach, which Kiwis rallied together and raised more than $2.3 million so they could buy it and protect public access to the area.

And while there are several private islands on the market at the moment, this remote getaway with no TV and limited internet access backs onto native bush.

An off-the-beaten track lodge in one of the country’s most popular national parks that can only be accessed by foot, boat or helicopter is being sold for the first time in almost a decade.

It is spread over 19.94ha in Abel Tasman National Park, which is a popular spot with trampers because of its pristine waters, native bush and wildlife and one of the few accommodation offerings in Awaroa.

The lodge is run sustainably and a tree trunk even features as a beam in one of the 26 bedrooms. There is also a lounge, library, bar, restaurant, outdoor pizzeria and day spa.

Bayleys national director of hotels, tourism and leisure Wayne Keen said properties in such unique locations rarely come up for sale.



“It would be like Huka Lodge in Taupo coming on the market,” he said.





The lodge was revamped about eight years ago and has 26 rooms. Photo / Supplied





The lodge offers fine dining and a pizzeria. Photo / Supplied

“And given this is the only real accommodation in the Awaroa Beach area, it’s again unique because the whole Awaroa area is effectively DoC.”



Keen said both local and overseas guests flocked to the area and had the option of getting dropped off by water taxi at several locations where they could then walk to the lodge. Those walking in from the northern end of the park have to time their journey well as the area can only be accessed two hours either side of low tide.

The lodge has only ever been owned by New Zealanders and Keen said the interest from local buyers has been just as strong as that coming from overseas.

“It’s an awesome lodge, in a great location, in a very natural environment.”





The four-star Awaroa Lodge is spread out over 19 hectares. Photo / Supplied

One of the current owners Tania Jones, who is a New Zealander living in London, bought the property in 2014 before refurbishing and completely upgrading the whole facility. Jones had been a regular guest at the lodge before buying a beachfront bach in Awaroa Bay.



“I am most proud of the fact that today, after significant capital expenditure, the lodge is accessible to all."

They then appointed Nelson-based Capstone Hotel management to run the lodge and it is open to guests between October and May.

“I am yet to find a place that is so magical elsewhere in the world and it’s an area to be cherished and protected for future generations,” she said.

