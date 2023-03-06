Bayleys national director for customer engagement Paula Bennett, who has visited the island, said properties like this never come up for sale and are “priceless”.

But the private island offers plenty of potential for the new buyer who could build their dream home, add several houses, and even a helicopter pad so they can fly between Auckland and Motuketekete in less than 15 minutes.

Motuketekete Island is for sale after being owned by the same family since 1907 and comes complete with a classic Kiwi two-bedroom bach.

It’s what dreams are made of and now one lucky person could own a 23.88ha island in the Hauraki Gulf.

“It feels remote and yet you don’t feel you are miles away from everything. At night you can see the lights sparkling on the mainland and it doesn’t look that far away and yet you have this utmost privacy in this absolute beauty.”

The island comes with a simple two-bedroom bach, and is a short 15-minute boat ride across to Martins Bay.

“What Motuketekete has to offer is difficult to find anywhere, both here and overseas. It offers a well-established, forested landscape and a deep sense of history accompanies the island which has been over 100 years in ownership by the one family.”

The existing “rustic bach” in the sheltered Home Bay has its own generator and water supply, and would make a good base for a family holiday or romantic getaways or even rental or guest accommodation if a new dwelling is built possibly even in the neighbouring bay.

Bennett said it could suit a syndicate of three families who could all have their own holiday homes as there was at least a hectare of flat land on Home Bay alone, or an older buyer wanting to leave a legacy for their grandchildren. She expects it to attract both local and overseas interest due to its uniqueness.







The rustic two-bedroom bach on the island would make a good base for a family holiday, a romantic getaway or even a rental. Photo / Supplied





Former Deputy PM Paula Bennett on the island. She is one of the Bayleys listings agents marketing the property. Photo / Supplied

“I think it does need to be someone who is environmentally conscious. I don’t think it’s necessarily for the big flashy. This is someone that really values their privacy and as I say really cares about the environment because that’s what the island screams,” she said.

“You do get a buzz thinking you could own an island in the Hauraki Gulf.”

The island is largely planted in pines with some native bush, and is home to a growing bird population due to the island being pest-free with the exception of one small family of mice.

Bennett said it was time for the pine trees to be removed and be brought back to its natural state.

“To be this close to Auckland is what really makes it just so unique as well.”





Bennett says the island "feels remote and yet you don’t feel you are miles away from everything." Photo / George Novak

Several private islands have sold in the last year showing there are still buyers wanting a unique proposition.

Roberton Island, also known as Motuarohia Island, in the Bay of Islands sold at the end of last year. The price cannot be disclosed until settlement later this year.

The 6464sqm waterfront estate came with a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property along with a separate guesthouse for visitors, a private jetty and helicopter access.

In April last year, Motukawaiti Island, also known as Step Island, in Northland sold to a New Zealand-based family for $10.6 million.

The eventual sales price was significantly lower than the $30m which then became the $22m asking price attached to it as owner Jun Zhang made several attempts of selling it over a number of years.

Meanwhile for those who can only stretch to a slice of an island, a 4872sqm section on Slipper Island near Tairua is also still for sale. The section is on a ridge between two bays offering impressive views and still just a short walk to the beach.

