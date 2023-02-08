However, the unique and relatively-remote home is back on the market sooner than planned due to the pair separating.

The couple, who also run Bryce Gallery, purchased the rundown hunting lodge at 441 Wakamarina Valley Road, in Canvastown, two years ago and have poured their heart and soul into tidying it up and creating a relaxing and peaceful spot.

South Island artists Jamie Stewart and Min Kim are selling their large Canvastown lodge situated on 102 hectares and surrounded by water features, a large river, waterfalls and native bush.

A “mesmerising” artists’ retreat in Marlborough, which has provided an inspirational backdrop for two well-known New Zealand painters and helped a number of amateurs learn, is on the market for sale .

The couple, both well-established artists, had been living in Ohoka in Canterbury, but moved north after falling in love with the unique lodge.

“We loved it. There were so many unique things about it. It was so peaceful and in the middle of nature – it was like nature was all around and you just immerse yourself in it because we are both artists and that’s just amazing to paint in,” Stewart said.

“It’s like you are painting all around these little streams and creeks – even though you are inside. It’s quite mesmerising actually.”



The 750sqm property, which comprises five chalets, a large communal lounge, separate cottage and self-contained room attached to one of the garages, has been the perfect location for Kim to host four-day artist retreats and run them as Airbnbs.

And while it has been the perfect artists’ home, Stewart said the well-crafted building could also suit large or extended families, as well as someone wanting to run a yoga, wilderness or health retreat. It would also suit horse lovers as they had six horses that they rode in both the paddocks and surrounding bush.





South Island artists Jamie Stewart and Min Kim turned the lodge into a hub for artists and painters. Photo / Supplied





The property sits in 102 hectares of native bushland. Photo / Supplied

Stewart, who sells his work at art shows and in galleries throughout New Zealand, said they had looked at unique properties in the past to buy, but the lodge stood out to them as having a real “wow factor” with its large deep-water holes and park-like grounds.

“I get inspired by the mist and the changing weather and the land. Every day it looks different here – the mountains are a slightly different colour or the mist – you never get sick of it. The beauty of the place – it's just forever changing.”

The plethora of artwork adorning the walls is testament to how much of an inspiration it has been with Stewart admitting they had been planning on building another area where they could do workshops and store more of their own masterpieces.

Bayleys listing agent Will Porter said it is the most unique property he has ever sold and is in an absolutely breath-taking location.

“It’s a beautiful spot. Wild deer walk across the lawn – it's pretty cool.”





The nearby waterfalls and rivers have been inspirational for guests at the lodge. Photo / Supplied

The property is a 15-minute drive to Havelock and 45 minutes to Blenheim.

“It’s close to services, but it makes you feel like you are in the middle of nowhere. It’s like driving 45 minutes from town and then feeling like you are on Great Barrier Island.”

Porter believes its tranquil location means it had a lot of potential including a syndicated purchase as a holiday home.

“Lots of people just go and relax and ride horses and there are some beautiful walks to waterfalls and to play tennis.”

The property is currently being sold by deadline and has a price indication $2 million.

