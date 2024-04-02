“We bought off the model without even seeing the section or the development because it was so impressive,” Sir Richard told OneRoof.

He and his wife Lady Dianne had been living in a smaller home near the Christchurch Airport when they saw a large model for the planned Pegasus development in Rangiora. They were sold on the 2131sqm section straight away.

Sir Richard, who became a household name for being the best allrounder in cricket and for his fast bowl, built the first home on what was then Rangiora’s new Pegasus development in 2010.

One of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers Sir Richard Hadlee is selling his luxury home overlooking the lake and fairway after retiring from his other sport.

A few years later they built the large five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 20 Mapleham Drive, which has an RV of $1.8m, and made the 25km move north.



The 427sqm home had enough room for all Sir Richard’s memorabilia which he collected over his long and successful sporting career, while the attached self-contained studio was perfect for visiting friends, family and other cricket stars.

Australian paceman Billy Stanlake even stayed at his home in 2020 when Sir Richard spent a day with the fellow fast bowler at nearby MainPower Oval in Rangiora helping him with his technique.

The view of the 15th hole has provided the couple a lot of entertainment as they have watched people fish balls out of the water, hunt for them in gullies and even three-putt.



“I’ve picked up over 7000 golf balls over the period of time I’ve been here,” Sir Richard said.





Sir Richard at the height of his cricketing career, bowling for New Zealand against England in Auckland in 1984. Photo / Getty Images





Sir Richard at the opening of the new Hagley Oval indoor sports centre in Christchurch in 2022. Photo / George Heard

The self-confessed “sports buff” had also enjoyed driving his golf cart to the 18-hole championship Pegasus Golf Course and up until six months ago played golf there with friends three times a week.

But hanging up his golf clubs combined with the fact that the couple were ready to downsize from the massive home were some the driving factors behind the decision to sell.

“We just feel like we have one more move left in us before we go into a retirement village because we are in our 70s now and we would just like to have something fresh, smaller, new exciting with a different outlook from the golf course.”

They have their sights on a smaller property overlooking the lake but say they will miss their triple-sized master bedroom, walking around the golf course and their friendly neighbours.



While friends have suggested he switch from overarm bowling to underarm, Sir Richard has firmly ruled this out.

“People say I should do lawn bowls or something like that, but I have no incentive to play sport and do it the Aussie way and bowl underarm.”





Inside the luxury home. Photo / Supplied





The stunning view over the golf course. Photo / Supplied

Instead of picking up another sport, he hoped to soon be spending his spare time dog walking as the couple planned to coincide their move with getting a new furry friend after farewelling their much-loved golden labrador five years ago.

The dog had been by Sir Richard’s side while he battled bowel cancer but on the same day he finished his treatment, they had to make the heartbreaking decision to put her down.

“We’ve missed our family of pets and I think with the new environment and fresh start we can go back to looking after pets again.”

Sir Richard’s involvement with sports was now mainly relegated to being a spectator. Hagley Over was just a 30-minute drive away and while he does attend the odd match, he admitted to preferring watching a range of sports including cricket, rugby and rugby league on his 80-inch TV from the comfort of his own home.

“... you can pick and choose the channels you want to watch, or you can go out and do some gardening if the cricket is not going too well.”

Sir Richard said the sheer size of his home made it perfect for families or a great property for golfers because the golf club was just a one-minute walk away. They will also have use of Sir Richard’s golf cart which he is also leaving in the triple garage for the new owners.

“It’s a great entertaining house because of the rooms and the size of them. The views are fantastic. In many ways we are going to miss it, but we realise now we are in our 70s that we’ve enjoyed it, but it’s just time to move on, and as I say downsize and enjoy something different.

Bayleys listing agent Anna Bray said it was a "beautiful" home and the separate guest wing meant it could appeal to extended families, people with adult children living from home and people wanting to run it as an Airbnb, she said.

She also believed the fantastic unobstructed outlook with the lawn running down to the lake and the fairway beyond would be another drawcard for people.

North Canterbury was "really going ahead", she said, and the development of the nearby Ravenswood Central commercial precinct, which has a New World and soon-to-be-opened Harvey Norman, meant residents had everything at their doorstep.

"You don't really have to go into Christchurch City much between Ravenswood and you've got Rangiora and Kaiapoi - you really don't have to go into town if you don't want to."

- 20 Mapleham Drive, Pegasus, Waimakariri, goes to auction on May 2



