Harcourts Gold listing agent Brendan Hart was unable to disclose the exact sale price but did tell OneRoof it was “north of $7m”. The property’s RV was $6.525m.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property on Clifford Avenue, in Merivale, was built by a master builder as his own home and was described in the listing on OneRoof as “meticulously crafted”.

It joins an elite but growing group of homes in the city attracting the attention of seriously wealthy buyers.

A high-end Christchurch home has been snapped up by a local buyer for more than $7 million, OneRoof can reveal.

Co-listing agent Cameron Bailey told OneRoof earlier this month the house was a fine example of the high-quality building work on show in Christchurch.

“Christchurch has had an opportunity after the earthquakes with a lot more land being available, it’s given us the opportunity of building these amazing houses,” he said.

“There was more land available a few years ago – damaged houses being sold ‘as is where is’ and [empty] sections.”

Bailey, who recently sold a trophy home in neighbouring Fendalton for $8m, told OneRoof the house had the edge over many others on the market, as it was built by a master builder as his own home, not as a project.





The house was built by a master builder as their own home. Photo / Supplied





The house boasts a whisky bar in the basement with a stone feature wall. Photo / Supplied

“Builders use it as a testament to what they can build, basically, and it’s got all the latest bells and whistles that money can buy.”

The house does boast some standout features: all the bedrooms have ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, there’s a whisky bar in the basement, and outside is a heated magnesium pool. The new owner will also have at their disposal a spa, gym and sauna.

“People take confidence in properties that are built post-earthquake because they’ve got all the new engineering, all the new foundations and things like that,” Bailey said.

This 653sqm house itself sits on a 1513sqm section which is bordered by a stream, an unusual but beautiful feature, said Bailey.

Houses like this were two or three years in the making as by the time plans and consents were done there was then the build time.

“If you bought the land today, it’s probably likely to be three years before you move in.”





A heated magnesium pool is one of the house's many standout features. Photo / Supplied

Bailey said the market for high-end houses was transacting well with four or five sales over $7m in Christchurch in the last month.



“They were all Christchurch people and I think that says there’s confidence in the city for people to spend that sort of money.”

Earlier this month OneRoof reported that a large property in the hillside suburb of Scarborough had broken the city’s house price record after it sold for more than $9m.

The sale came just weeks after another high-profile modern home, dubbed The Rocks, sold for more than $8m.



