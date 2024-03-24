“It was an honour to sell this beautiful property we have called home for over a decade. Congratulations to our sellers and lucky new owners.”

The agent wrote: “This one was special ... after a country-wide marketing campaign the deal ended up being done well into the night around the dining room in jeans and jandals.

Harcourts’ Charles Horncastle posted on Instagram at the weekend that the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property owned by his father, and well-known Christchurch builder Bill Horncastle, had sold.

A Christchurch mansion that had been priced at $9.75 million has sold, according to a social media post from one of the listing agents.

Co-listing agent Cameron Bailey told OneRoof the buyers, a Christchurch family, had been interested in the property since it launched last October and had paid $8m for it. The deal was sealed at night because that was only when they could get everyone together.

He said the owners were very happy with the cash unconditional offer with a short settlement. “It’s just what they took on the day. They had bought another property and they wanted to move so it is just what it was,” he told OneRoof.

“They’re very happy. We’ve got a happy buyer, a happy seller – they’re all moving on.”

The $8m sale price makes it a joint record breaker with a property at Wairarapa Terrace, in Merivale, which sold in an off-market deal in 2021 for the same price.



“Wairarapa Terrace was sold in 2021 in a property boom so it will be interesting to see what this gets in another boom year.”





The large 3300sqm Wood Lane section feels like a private botanical garden. Photo / Supplied

Bailey still believed it was the best home in Christchurch not only because of the house but because it was on a 3300sqm section.

“The Waiti Terrace was a modern property, but it was only 1000sqm of land. Land underpins value, improvement value goes down, land value holds price. So, I just think the land value will take care of it in time to come.”

The original house, built for English settler and the street’s namesake William Derisley Wood, was replaced with a new home. However, the discovery of two rooms dating back to the original 1890s property provided inspiration for the new house that was built around it.



The property has an RV of $8.34m.

