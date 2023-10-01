Harcourts Gold salesperson Cameron Bailey, who is marketing the home for a second time with co-listing agent Charlie Horncastle, said it was an impressively cool property that would suit young executives or people wanting to downsize because it was single-storey.

The 1970s home at 35A Westburn Terrace, in Ilam, Christchurch, sold under the hammer for $1.31 million in September 2022 and is already back on the market due to the owners’ circumstances changing.

A mid-century cone-shaped home that was given an award-winning makeover to bring it into the 21st century has hit the market for the second time in a year.

The kitchen has granite counters and high-spec appliances. Photo / Supplied





The original ceilings from the 1970s build remain. Photo / Supplied

Bailey said the “uber-cool mid-century architecture” was a real selling point. The architecture includes a brick cone protruding through the exterior and interior walls.

“It’s one of those houses that doesn’t date, it’s always cool whether it’s brand-new or 50 years down the track.”

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property underwent a sympathetic 14-month renovation by the previous owner, Angelique Armstrong, who is a well-known Christchurch interior designer.

Armstrong picked up the home for $461,000 in 2017 for herself, and her hard work scored the home an award for the best renovation project in the 2021 TIDA NZ Renovation of the Year Awards as well as near-$1m price bump when she sold.





The garden is filled with native plants attracting wildlife. Photo / Supplied

TIDA judges were impressed with how the house had been revamped, while still maintaining a comfortable, lived-in ambiance and paying homage to the best aspects of the original design.

Features include floating timber ceilings, extensive glazing and solid oak flooring, a new kitchen with granite counters and tiled bathrooms.

“It’s all been modernised inside so it’s a mid-century modern house with new creature comforts,” Bailey said.

Native plants fill the garden and there’s a stream that helps create a private oasis on the 855sqm section. “It’s just a lovely house.”

The property is to be auctioned on October 19 with Bailey adding that the market would determine the price. “They want it sold so they will meet the market on the day.” It has a 2022 RV of $1.31m.

