The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 711 Hills Road was built by Onyx Homes and has a state-of-the-art geothermal central heating system for underfloor heating and a continuous supply of hot water, solar panels, an inbuilt ventilation system and heated saltwater swimming pool.

Their previous home was destroyed in an earthquake and the couple finally got the go-ahead to build their dream home after a 10-year long fight with their insurance company.

The owners of the Marshland lifestyle property earned the name Inspector Gadget because of the number of high-end fittings they installed in their new-build.

The build was completed in 2021 and they have only just finished landscaping the 1900sqm section before putting it on the market to buy a farm.

Read more:



- Damaged and shaken: Will Auckland’s west coast beaches ever recover?

- ‘Anything but ordinary’: The luxury pad built after Kiwi broke his neck

- How Christchurch auction turned into a ‘street’ fight

Harcourts salesperson Joe Laing said the built-in coffee machine was a talking point with people viewing the property, which has an RV of $2.4 million.

The home has two wings – one with four bedrooms including an ensuite, a family bathroom and a media room and the other wing having a master bedroom and study.

Laing said the Marshland property would suit a professional family looking for extra space because it was “massive”. “The fact it’s got an actual office as well rather than an office being a bedroom.”

The home was in, according to Laing, a “unique pocket of Christchurch that no one really knows about” where there was an enclave of high-end lifestyle properties including one which won House of the Year award. It was also just a 10-minute drive to the CBD.





The built-in coffee machine in the Hills Road home is proving a hit with interested buyers. Photo / Supplied





A character rebuild at 30 Wroxton Terrace, in Fendalton, is thought to be one of the suburb's nicest home after undergoing a complete makeover following the earthquake. Photo / Supplied

Another large five-bedroom, four-bathroom character rebuild at 30 Wroxton Terrace, in Fendalton, that had almost finished being renovated when it suffered extensive damage in the Christchurch earthquake is also on the market.

Bayleys listing agent Adam Heazlewood said the property was extensively rebuilt by the previous owners after the earthquake hit the home which they had almost finished renovating, and is now one of the top homes in Fendalton. It has an RV of $4.5m and the current owners purchased it in 2015 for $2.7m, OneRoof property records show.

“What’s been done with the final product is far and beyond what [it] was originally. It’s at its best after the earthquake with that they’ve done,” he said.





A concealed wine cellar is in the library at the Wroxton Terrace property. Photo / Supplied

“The majority of it has been rebuilt and they’ve kept a lot of character features like the internal doors and stuff like that. It’s been really well done.”

One of the unique features includes a concealed wine cellar in the library and a covered outdoor area, which he said would get a lot of use in Christchurch.

The stainless-steel benches gave the kitchen a commercial feel, which Heazlewood said was designed for “real-world cooking”.

“It’s a totally unique home in a blue-chip location.”

Heazlewood said the size, layout, location and school zones made it perfect as a family home and the current owners were downsizing now that their children were all grown up.

It could also be the most expensive home to sell in the suburb this year, according to OneRoof figures, as the highest sale to beat is a property on Wood Lane that sold for $4.1m in March.





The new-build at 80 Abberley Crescent, in St Albans, was designed to look like a character home. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a bespoke new-build at 80 Abberley Crescent, in St Albans, that has a replica façade of the original character home it replaced is also turning heads with almost 100 groups through three open homes.



The owners of a construction company built the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for themselves, but a change of plans meant they had to put it on the market before they could move in.

Bayleys listing agent Emma King said there was nothing brand-new and comparable to it due to the style and level of finish. The vertical heated towel rails were the first in the country and modelled off the ones used by Kate Middleton in her own renovation.



- Click here to find more properties for sale in Christchurch



