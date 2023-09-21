Big Buddy, which supports boys aged between 7 and 14 who don’t have their fathers in their lives, blamed the challenging housing market and the upcoming election for the property not meeting the reserve.

G.J. Gardner Papakura built the house on a 405sqm section with the intention that all the profits go to the charity Big Buddy.

Bids for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 10 Uatoto Road in Clarks Beach, Franklin , maxed out at $950,000, and the house is now priced by negotiation.

A charity that stood to benefit from the sale of a brand-new house in Auckland is still hopeful after the property passed in at auction last week.

Big Buddy chief executive Jason Jenkins said they felt very positive about it selling because it was a beautiful home in a wonderful location. He added that if for any reason the property didn’t sell then they wouldn’t get any funds from the project.

The sale would make a big impact, he said, and any funds raised from it would be used to help match more boys without dads in South Auckland to Big Buddies.

The Clarks Beach property is one of four homes built by a G.J. Gardner franchise for Big Buddy since 2017.



The two South Auckland houses – one in Pukekohe that sold in 2017 and another in Waiata Shore that sold in 2020 – both passed in at auction and sold afterward. The other property was built in Hamilton by the local franchise in 2017 and sold under the hammer.

The sales of the previous three properties raised more than $400,000 for the charity, bank-rolling the opening of the Hamilton office and allowing the Auckland office to expand further into South Auckland.





The brand-new four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Clarks Beach is now priced by negotiation. Photo / Supplied





The three-bedroom home at 2 Cemetery Road in Tapanui is also being sold with the proceeds gifted to the local rest home. Photo / Supplied

G.J. Gardner Papakura franchisee Mike O’Meeghan, who is a big supporter of Big Buddy and has been heavily involved in all three of the South Auckland builds, said the aim was to sell the house for market value in order to raise as much money as possible for Big Buddy and respect the efforts of the local community who have contributed to the build.

Meanwhile, a property a 2 Cemetery Road that was bequeathed by long-term Tapanui resident Bill Henderson to his town's local rest home also failed to sell at auction at the weekend. The auction attracted one bidder before passing in at $250,000.



The three-bedroom, one-bathroom ex-forestry home, which is being marketed as having plenty of potential for someone to stamp their mark on it, now has an asking price of $279,000.

Ray White salesperson Nicole Cronin said so far the interest had been from locals and first-home buyers.

“It does need work, but you are just going to be rewarded with such a great home with such amazing views.”

